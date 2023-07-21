NFL

Titans: Kevin Byard has agreed to restructure his contract for the 2023 season

Zach Wolpin
In July 2019, Kevin Byard signed a five-year, $70.5 million deal with the Titans. At the time, it made him the highest-paid safety in the NFL. This offseason, the Titans asked Byard to possibly rework his contract. The two sides could not reach an agreement in mid-March. 

Tennessee wanted him to take a pay cut and Byard was not fond of that happening. However, Ian Rappaport of the NFL Network reported that Byard has agreed to restructure his contract for the 2023 season. He was set to earn ($14.1) million next season. That number was reduced to ($11) million.

Kevin Byard is staying with the Titans in 2023 despite trade rumors


In April, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Byard would have been open to a trade if he didn’t earn $14 million next season. After restructuring his contract, Byard’s base salary for 2023 is ($11) million. He’ll have the chance to earn the rest of that money back through incentives.

Before his contract was restructured, Byard still reported for the Titans’ mandatory mini-camp. According to Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network, Byard still has two years and ($28.2) million on his contract. This move helps clear up space for Deandre Hopkins who came to terms on a deal. However, no signing has officially been announced.


In the 2016 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans selected Kevin Byard in the third round out of Middle Tennessee State. He has 27 career interceptions since his rookie season in 2016. Byard has made two career Pro Bowls and also has two All-Pro selections to his name.

Byard has been as consistent as it gets over his seven-year career in the NFL. He has yet to miss a game and is the captain of their defense. Derrick Henry and himself are the two longest-tended players on the team. The 29-year-old has made the most of his opportunity in the NFL and is one of the best players at his posistion.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
