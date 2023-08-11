NFL

Texans’ rookie WR Tank Dell had an incredible circus touchdown grab in his first preseason game

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans took WR Nathaniel “Tank” Dell in the third round. He played his college ball at Alabama A&M as well as the University of Houston. Last night, Dell got his first taste of NFL experience in Houston’s first preseason game vs the New England Patriots. 

The 23-year-old had the highlight of the night for the Texans on an incredible circus touchdown grab. First-year head coach DeMeco Ryans has been impressed with Dell’s playmaking abilities throughout camp. Expect him to be a big-time playmaker for the Texans in 2023.

Tank Dell stole the show last night with his incredible touchdown catch from QB Davis Mills


Near the goal line last night, WR Tank Dell was lined up on the left side of the play. He easily beat the Patriot’s CB on an inside move and was wide-open for a touchdown. Dell was looking for a pass on the inside but had to adjust to Mills’ throw that was tailing toward the sideline. The ball hit his hands but he wasn’t initially able to secure the catch.

Mills’ pass was tipped in the air after hitting his WRs hand, but Dell was able to not lose sight of the ball. He pinned the ball on his calf before it hit the ground and Dell secured the pass near the pylon. After review, the play was ruled a TD and it’s certainly a catch that Dell will always remember.


His five catches last night led the team to their first preseason win. He also had a team-best 24-yard catch vs the Patriots. Despite only being five-foot-eight, Dell proved last night that he can be a serious playmaker in the NFL. The Texans will surely feature his athletic skill set on offense this season.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
