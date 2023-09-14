In the 2023 season, the Houston Texans have yet to score a touchdown. They lost to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, 25-9. All of their points came off three made field goals by Ka’imi Fairbairn. Rookie QB C.J. Stroud had a decent NFL debut. It’s clear they are still trying to find out what works for this offense.

Yesterday, WR John Metchie III returned to practice after a preseason hamstring injury caused him to miss Week 1. Metchie has had a number of obstacles in his way since being drafted in 2022. However, he’s stayed true to himself and the grind of getting back on the field. There’s no final say just yet, but Metchie making his NFL debut this Sunday is a real possibility.

John Metchie III was the 44th overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Texans. A few months before the draft, he tore his ACL in the SEC championship game. The 23-year-old was trending in the right direction after that injury but suffered another setback. In July of 2022, Metchie was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

That major life issue was more important than football and it gave Metchie some perspective on life. Sadly, he missed his entire rookie campaign, but his chance to make his NFL debut is coming. A preseason hamstring injury delayed that debut, but there’s a legitimate chance that happens in Week 2 vs. the Colts.



While the Texans are in a rebuild, they are still trying to determine who fits in their system. C.J. Stroud is trying to establish a connection with the top WRs on the team. Nico Collins led the team with 11 targets in Week 1, catching six of those passes for 80 yards. Robert Woods also had six catches and rookie Tank Dell had three receptions.

John Metchie III can be another reliable target for C.J. Stroud. He was a talented WR at Alabama and had had to overcome some obstacles along the way. Can Metchie start off strong and become a top target for Stroud right away?