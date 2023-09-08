NFL

Ravens vs Texans Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Lamar Jackson Continues Strong Record Against Houston

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
2 min read
Join us as we take a deep dive into one of the few NFL Week 1 match-ups that, on the surface, appears a foregone conclusion. Nevertheless, there is plenty to unpack and we are offering up our Ravens vs Texans picks and best bets ahead of Sunday.

  • First Half: Ravens -6 @ -110
  • Lamar Jackson Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns @ +110
Ravens vs Texans Pick 1: First Half – Ravens -6

The biggest gulf of Week 1 goes to this particular contest, with the Ravens entering Sunday’s affair as -9.5 point favorites.

Unearthing any value in this fixture has proven difficult for bettors, so we did some digging and found a stat that reveals just how explosive Baltimore are straight out the gates.

Only the Chiefs and the 49ers registered more first-quarter and half-time leads than the Ravens in 2022.

The Texans meanwhile ranked fourth in terms of overall points allowed last year, and eighth for most points allowed on average in the first half.

This certainly does not bode well against a supremely talented Ravens offense who can dismantle a Texans defense – which ranked 30th for yards-per-game – early on.

Ravens vs Texans Pick 2: Jackson Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns

Across his two career starts against Houston, Lamar Jackson has five passing touchdowns, 0 interceptions and a 134.5 QB rating.

He also loves the start the season with a flurry, having registering 12 touchdowns across his Week 1 starts – of which there have been four.

There is value in this selection at +100, and given his record against the Texans in the past, it is worth taking a chance on.

 

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
