Tennessee Titans’ 2023 NFL Draft Plan to Replace Taylor Lewan, Robert Woods, and Zach Cunningham

David Evans
The Tennessee Titans made waves on Wednesday when they announced the release of veteran offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, wide receiver Robert Woods, and linebacker Zach Cunningham. The decision was a cap-saving move for the Titans, but it left them with some significant gaps in their roster. However, with the 2023 NFL Draft approaching, the Titans have a chance to fill those holes with exciting young talent.

Round 1, Pick 11: Peter Skoronski | OT | Northwestern

The Titans have six picks in the draft, including the 11th overall selection in the first round. With that pick, they could potentially replace Lewan with Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski.

Skoronski is a versatile offensive lineman who some teams project as a guard, but others believe he has the skills to play tackle in the NFL. At 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, Skoronski is athletic and moves exceptionally well for a man of his stature, and has played snaps at both guard and tackle in college football. He could step in and start immediately, providing the Titans with a long-term solution at tackle.

Round 2, Pick 41: Trenton Simpson | LB | Clemson

In the second round, with the 41st overall pick, the Titans could target Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson.

Simpson is a big, fast linebacker who is potentially a hybrid linebacker/safety, but his future likely lies at the linebacker position. In 2022, he totaled 73 tackles, two forced fumbles, 2.5 sacks, and three passes batted. As a 5-star recruit out of high school, Simpson has the potential to be a playmaker for the Titans defense.

At 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, he has the size and speed to make an impact in his rookie year.

Round 3, Pick 72: Kayshon Boutte | WR | LSU

With the 72nd overall pick in the third round, the Titans could look to replace Woods with LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. Boutte is a late-first-round talent who is slipping down draft boards after a poor 2022 season.

However, in 2020, 2021, and late in 2022, he showed the speed and athleticism that would make him a success in the NFL. In 2020, he caught 45 passes for 735 yards and five touchdowns. In 2021, he recorded 38 receptions for 509 yards and nine touchdowns.

At 6 feet tall and 190 pounds, Boutte has the potential to be a dynamic playmaker in the Titans’ offense. If Boutte is unavailable at this point, the Titans could also look at Jonathan Mingo, a wide receiver from Ole Miss.

The Titans have several options in the 2023 NFL Draft to replace the veteran players they released. By targeting players like Skoronski, Simpson, and Boutte, the Titans can add exciting young talent to their roster and build for the future.

The Titans have a chance to address their needs in the draft and position themselves for success in the upcoming season. As the draft approaches, it will be interesting to see which players the Titans ultimately choose, but the team and its fans should be excited about the potential for a bright future.

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
