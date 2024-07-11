NBA

Team USA Basketball Has Plenty Of Options For Their Starting Lineup

Anthony R. Cardenas
Team USA will enter the 2024 Summer Olympics as the heavy favorites to take home the gold medal in Men’s Basketball. The team is stacked with some of the best talent that the NBA has to offer, from budding superstars to some of the league’s older and most accomplished players.

Steve Kerr “Can’t Go Wrong” With Picking Team USA Starting Lineup

But with all of the premier talent to choose from, who will head coach Steve Kerr elect to be in the starting lineup once the tournament starts later this month?

There are a few shoo-ins based on talent and accomplishments. LeBron James will be making his fourth Olympic appearance for Team USA, and is coming off of a season in which he averaged over 25 points and 8 rebounds as the oldest player in the league at age 39.

James’ spot as a starter is solidified, but he isn’t the only one. Stephen Curry is finally making his Olympics debut after missing out for various reasons in year’s past, and will bring his shooting talents to the world stage in what could be a final stamp on his illustrious career.

Another player that appears to have a starting spot locked in is Kevin Durant, who along with James and Curry form something of a “Big 3” for Team USA.

Embiid, Booker, And Others Vying For Final Spots

The final two spots won’t be quite as simple. The centers that will be going up against the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and other big men around the world will be Anthony Davis and Joel Embiid, both of whom will have legit arguments from being in the starting 5.

The 2-guard spot will need to be decided as well, and there are plenty of viable options. Devin Booker and Anthony Edwards appear to be the two that would lead the race for being starters, but newly-crowned NBA champion Jayson Tatum is on the roster as well. With some positional shuffling, he too could have a case for being one of the top-5. Jrue Holiday could even make a starting appearance based on matchups given his defensive prowess.

Bam Adebayo, Tyrese Haliburton, and Derrick White round out the roster for Team USA.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

