LeBron James Signs New 2-Year, $104Million Contract With The Lakers

Olly Taliku
LeBron James has agreed a two year, $104million contract extension with the Lakers just days after his son, Bronny James was drafted into the league.

LeBron James Agrees New Lakers Contract

There is no doubt that LeBron James has one of the most impressive legacy’s in NBA history and he is widely regarded as one of the best to ever play the sport.

News broke this week that James has signed a new 2-year contract with the Lakers worth $104million, taking the 39-year-old to 23 years in the league in what has been an extraordinary career so far.

James is showing no signs of slowing down with his old age and he was named in the All-star team for a record breaking 20th time last season, including 13 first team selections.

The NBA’s all time top points scorer is still putting up consistent numbers every game as well, with James averaging 28.9 points per game, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists during his 21st year in the league.

LeBron will be hoping that his latest contract extension can bring him one final championship to round off an incredible career, as the 39-year-old hunts down his fifth title and second in Los Angeles.

With over 20 years of experience in the NBA LeBron James has achieved almost everything in the league, including now even playing with his son.

Bronny James was selected by the Lakers as the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft and the James’ will become the first father and son duo to ever play together as of next season.

It seems like LeBron’s time in the league could be winding down in the next few years after playing with his son, which was one final milestone he was desperate to achieve in the NBA.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC.
