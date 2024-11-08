Soccer

Manchester United vs Leicester City: Chris Sutton Predicts the Outcome of Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Final Game as Interim Manager

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Nistelrooy Enjoyes Dream Manchester United Start
Nistelrooy Enjoyes Dream Manchester United Start

Former Chelsea man Chris Sutton has predicted Ruud van Nistelrooy will conclude his interim Manchester United managerial spell on a winning note. In his weekly BBC column, Sutton backed the Dutchman’s team to come away with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Leicester City.

Ruud van Nistelrooy Has Enjoyed an Interim Managerial Run

Nistelrooy, who returned to Manchester United as Erik ten Hag’s assistant at the start of the 2024-25 season, has done an excellent job as interim manager. Stepping up following Ten Hag’s dismissal on October 28, Nistelrooy has overseen three matches so far, guiding the Red Devils to two wins and a draw.

In his first game in charge, Nistelrooy faced Leicester City in the Carabao Cup. Having made plenty of changes to their lineup for the match, the Foxes fell flat in the game, succumbing to a 5-2 defeat. On his Premier League debut, Nistelrooy held Enzo Maresca and his Chelsea to a 1-1 draw. Finally, in his first UEFA Europa League game as Man Utd boss, Nistelrooy oversaw a 2-0 win over PAOK, ending the club’s three-game winless run in the competition.

Chris Sutton Backs Ruud van Nistelrooy to Close Manchester United Run on a High

Manchester United will host Leicester City at Old Trafford in Nistelrooy’s final game as interim manager on November 10 — a day before Ruben Amorim officially takes the reins as permanent coach. Sutton believes Nistelrooy will close this chapter with a narrow win over Leicester.

He wrote:

Manchester United thrashed Leicester, external in the Carabao Cup at the end of October in Ruud van Nistelrooy’s first game as interim manager, but the Foxes had made nine changes from their previous league game. So I am not sure that [the] 5-2 scoreline tells us too much about what will happen here, but I do think United will win again.

I have put United midfielder Bruno Fernandes back into my Fantasy team. I should have captained him last week, when he scored a penalty against Chelsea – my assistant [his son Ollie who is the ‘Taylor’ in their Brian Clough and Peter Taylor managerial partnership] told me to do that, but I didn’t listen.

Sutton’s prediction: 2-1

Manchester United and Leicester City have met 138 times over the years. United have won 71 games, Leicester 36, and 31 games have ended in a draw.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Chelsea vs Arsenal
Soccer

LATEST Chelsea vs Arsenal: Where to Watch in US, Preview, and Prediction

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 08 2024
New Liverpool Boss Arne Slot
Soccer
Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Says Club Does Not Want to Cash In on Would-Be Free Agent in January
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 08 2024

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has said Liverpool is not looking to cash in on Trent Alexander-Arnold amid interest from European champions Real Madrid. The Englishman is out of contract…

Real Madrid Midfielder Tchouameni
Soccer
Report: Real Madrid Identifies 26-Year-Old as Aurelien Tchouameni’s Replacement
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 08 2024

Real Madrid has reportedly identified AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders as a worthy replacement for under-fire midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. The 26-year-old midfielder is also on the radar of a few…

Nistelrooy Enjoyes Dream Manchester United Start
Soccer
Manchester United vs Leicester City: Chris Sutton Predicts the Outcome of Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Final Game as Interim Manager
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 08 2024
Pep Guardiola
Soccer
Manchester City: A Look at the Cityzens’ 5 Heaviest Defeats Under Pep Guardiola
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 08 2024
Liverpool and Manchester City Coaches
Soccer
“Foreign managers are getting better jobs” – Graeme Souness Says English Managers Would Be Just As Successful at Liverpool and Manchester City
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 07 2024
Southampton Hexis Partnership
Soccer
Southampton Partners Up With Nutrition Experts Hexis to Get Out of Premier League Rut
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 07 2024
Arrow to top