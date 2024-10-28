NpManchester United has confirmed that Erik ten Hag has left his role as the first-team manager of the men’s team. Ruud van Nistelrooy, who came on as Ten Hag’s assistant manager at the start of the 2024-25 season, will oversee the club until the club appoints a permanent replacement.

Ten Hag came under heavy fire after Manchester United finished in eighth place in the Premier League rankings last season. However, the win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final seemingly saved his job, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS chose to keep him on for a third season.

Manchester United gave Ten Hag enough backing in the summer transfer window, bringing Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs De Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, and Sekou Kone. However, the team began even more poorly than last season, playing without conviction and struggling to find the back of the net.

Manchester United Sacks Erik ten Hag After Months of Speculation

Manchester United suffered their fourth defeat of the 2024-25 Premier League season on Sunday (October 27), succumbing to a 2-1 loss against a struggling West Ham United at London Stadium. The defeat left United with just 11 points after nine matches, dragging them down to 14th place in the Premier League rankings, marking the club’s worst-ever start in the competition.

The disappointing result depleted the Mancunians’ confidence in Ten Hag, leading to his dismissal as manager.

The club statement read:

“Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager. Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

“We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future. Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.”

Ten Hag, a three-time Eredivisie winner with Ajax, managed Manchester United in 128 matches across competitions. Under his tutelage, United won 72 games, drew 20, and lost 36, averaging a disappointing 1.84 points per game.

Nistelooy, who managed PSV Eindhoven between July 2022 and May 2023 (50 games, 2.20 PPG), will serve as Ten Hag’s replacement. It will be interesting to see how the team adapts to the philosophy of the former Man Utd star.