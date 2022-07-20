Arsenal favourites to land Youri Tielemans despite interest from Manchester United

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Youri Tielemans has just one year left on his contract with Leicester City, and is expected to depart the Foxes this summer in favour of a move across the Premier League.

In 158 appearances for Leicester City since his £40m move from Monaco in 2019, Tielemans has scored 24 goals and added 24 assists to the Foxes whilst lifting the FA Cup in 2021.

The 25-year-old Belgian scored the winning goal in the FA Cup final against Chelsea last year, marking Leicester’s first taste of silverware since their remarkable Premier League triumph in 2016.

Bookmakers Paddy Power are set on the midfielder joining Arsenal before the transfer window shuts that they are offering odds as short as evens. That means a £20 bet would return £40 including your stake.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are also showing interest in the player but it is expected to be a race against time to land Tielemans’ signature, who is edging closer to a move to the Emirates.

Youri Tielemans is still on Arsenal's radar. Tielemans prefers not to extend at Leicester and is awaiting offers. #AFC haven't bid yet but Mikel Arteta is a big fan. A transfer may require a midfield outgoing first. Tielemans wants the move and #AFC are strongly considering him. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 20, 2022

Having already landed the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira with a move for Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City on the brink of completion, Arsenal are beginning to put themselves forward as a force to be reckoned with in next season’s Premier League.

Leicester are still yet to make any signings so far this summer and it is thought that departures are necessary to create room for any arrivals, with the likes of Timothy Castagne and Boubakary Soumare on the chopping block.

Manchester United could potentially see Youri Tielemans as a cheaper alternative to Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, who is still yet to sort out a dispute with the Catalan club over deferred wages he is still owed.

Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez have both been confirmed as Erik ten Hag’s maiden arrivals at Old Trafford, with more expected to follow before the transfer window shuts in September.

At just 25-years-old and available for a cut price due to his contract situation, Tielemans would be a fine pickup for any Premier League side this summer at Leicester’s great expense.