Brendan Rodgers Praises Arsenal’s New Signings Ahead Of Clash On Saturday

Ahead of Saturday’s game against Arsenal, Brendan Rodgers has praised the business that The Gunners have done this summer. He believes the team has “gone to a new level” following their recruitment.

After a mixed 20/21 season Arsenal have invested in their squad this summer with two staple signings of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko. The duo made their debut last weekend against Crystal Palace and both impressed.

Another player who impressed was William Saliba who made his first competitive appearance for The Gunners since joining three years ago from Saint-Etienne.

Leicester squandered a 2-0 lead against Brentford last weekend and will be looking to bounce back at The Emirates. Compared to the spending Arteta is capable of Rodgers’ spending power has been completely limited.

“Arsenal have gone to a new level with the three players who have come into the team,’ Rodgers said.

“Saliba is a talented player, he’s gone away and got really good experience and you see him, he’s quick, he can dominate. He’s a fantastic addition and gives them presence at the back.

“The two guys coming in from Man City have made a difference. They’re coming from a world-class environment. Jesus is a world-class striker.

“You see his hunger and desire. It will elevate other players. Zinchenko can play in a couple of positions to the very highest level.

“They have given the squad the confidence and has given Mikel the tools to play how he really wants to play.”

It will be an interesting battle on Saturday between the two and it seems the bookies agree with Rodgers' statement that they have "gone to a new level".

Leicester are looking to keep their star CB Fofana at the club with Chelsea keen to sign the player. The Foxes have set an £80m fee for the 21-year-old which they hope will keep Chelsea away.

Rodgers’ is yet to sign anyone, with the owners choosing to invest in the clubs infrastructure to rival the Top 6 clubs. However, it does look like they are on the verge of signing 32-year-old Goalkeeper Alex Smithies on a free to be back up to Ward following Schmeichel’s exit.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Ward; Fofana, Amartey, Evans; Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Justin; Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall; Vardy