Soccer

5 Teams With Biggest Away Wins in League Soccer Since 2000: Newcastle United The Latest Club To Join List

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Newcastle United Celebrating After Historic Win Over Sheffield United
Newcastle United Celebrating After Historic Win Over Sheffield United

Away matches are always tricky for soccer teams. The hosts tend to have an extra degree of motivation to perform in front of the fans. Pitch conditions often vary as per the hosts’ demands. And to top it off, there is the local support factor. From singing derogatory chants to distracting them with the help of laser pointers, home fans use every trick in the book to lend their favorite team a helping hand.

Despite these obstacles, the best of the best teams end up overpowering their opponents, securing maximum points along the way. Today, we will take a look at the top five soccer teams that have secured the most emphatic away wins since 2000. Let’s begin!

#5 Sheffield United 0-8 Newcastle United (2023)

Newcastle United Won 8 0 At Sheffield United
Newcastle United Won 8-0 At Sheffield United

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United barged into the list on September 24, 2023, picking up an emphatic 8-0 win over Sheffield United in their Premier League Matchday 6 meeting at Bramall Lane. Interestingly, eight different scorers found the back of the net for the Magpies last Sunday.

Sean Longstaff opened the scoring in the 21st minute. Ten minutes later, Dan Burn doubled Newcastle’s tally before Sven Botman pushed their advantage to three goals in the 35th minute. Callum Wilson (56′), Anthony Gordon (61′), Miguel Almiron (68′), Bruno Guimaraes (73′), and Alexander Isak (87′) all netted in the second half to complete the routing.

#4 Deportivo La Coruna 0-8 Barcelona (2016)

Barcelona Won 8 0 At Deportivo La Coruna
Luis Suarez Scored 4 Goals Against Deportivo

Deportivo La Coruna welcomed Barcelona to the Riazor Stadium for their 2015-16 La Liga Matchday 34 clash on April 20, 2016. The hosts were thoroughly outplayed by the mighty visitors, succumbing to an 8-0 defeat in front of their fans.

Luis Suarez was the unabashed hero of the game, scoring four (11′, 24′, 53′, 64′) of Barcelona’s eight goals. Ivan Rakitic (47′), Lionel Messi (73′), Marc Bartra (79′), and Neymar (81′) also got on the scoresheet against Deportivo. The annihilation of Deportivo marked Barcelona’s third 8-0 away win since 2000. Their previous two 8-0 wins came against Almeria (2010) and Cordoba (2015).

#3 SSV Ulm 1-9 Bayer Leverkusen (2000)

Leverkusen Won 9-1 At SSV Ulm
Ze Roberto & Emerson Scored Braces In 9-1 Win Over SSV Ulm

Bayer Leverkusen made the trip to Donaustadion for their 1999-2000 Bundesliga Matchday 25 clash with SSV Ulm on Saturday, March 18, 2000. Leverkusen ended up playing one of their best-ever games, securing a massive 9-1 victory over the hosts.

Emerson (10′, 39′), Paulo Rink (14′), Ulf Kirsten (19′), Oliver Neuville (68′), Ze Roberto (74′ 81′), Michael Ballack (75′), and Bernd Schneider (85′) were the goalscorers for Leverkusen. Leandro pulled one back for SSV Ulm in the 90th minute, but the game was beyond redemption by that point.

#2 Troyes 0-9 Paris Saint-Germain (2016)

Troyes 0-9 PSG
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Scored 4 Times Against Troyes

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured this century’s biggest away win in Ligue 1 on March 13, 2016, inflicting a 9-0 defeat upon Troyes at the Stade de l’Aube.

Having failed to win their last two Ligue 1 games, PSG visited Troyes on Matchday 30, hoping to make a statement. Led by the effervescent Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Parisians played a historic game, scoring nine goals past the hosts. Ibrahimovic scored four times (46′, 52′, 55′, 88′), Edinson Cavani twice (13′, 75′), and both Javier Pastore (17′) and Adrien Rabiot (19′) scored one goal each against Troyes. As if things were not bad enough already, Troyes also conceded an own goal, with Matthieu Saunier hitting the back of his own net in the 59th minute.

#1 Southampton 0-9 Leicester City (2019)

Leicester City 9-0 Southampton
Perez and Vardy Both Scored A Hat-Trick Against Southampton

Leicester City went to Southampton’s Saint Mary’s Stadium for their English Premier League Matchday 10 appointment on October 25. Southampton held out for just 10 minutes before losing their clean sheet to a cool Ben Chilwell strike.

Chilwell opened the floodgates at Saint Mary’s, with the Foxes going on to net eight more goals over the course of the night to secure an emphatic 9-0 victory. Jamie Vardy (45′, 58′, 90+4′) and Ayoze Perez (19′, 39′, 57′) both scored a hat-trick, while Youri Tielemans (17′) and James Maddison (85′) scored the remaining two goals for the visiting team.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Lionel Messi Looking Pensive For Inter Miami
Soccer

LATEST U.S. Open Cup Final: Lionel Messi Misses Clash As Inter Miami Suffer 2-1 Defeat To Houston Dynamo

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  20min
Newcastle United Celebrating After Historic Win Over Sheffield United
Soccer
5 Teams With Biggest Away Wins in League Soccer Since 2000: Newcastle United The Latest Club To Join List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  1h

Away matches are always tricky for soccer teams. The hosts tend to have an extra degree of motivation to perform in front of the fans. Pitch conditions often vary as…

Erling Haaland Kylian Mbappe
Soccer
10 Soccer Players With Most Shots On Goal This Season: Kylian Mbappe & Erling Haaland Feature On Star-Studded List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h

Scoring a goal is arguably the toughest task in soccer. One needs to be in the right place at the right time, skip past defenders if required, and make the…

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp
Soccer
Liverpool Transfer News: Expert Reveals One Factor That Could Keep The Reds From Signing 26-Year-Old Player They “Admire”
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  21h
Lionel Messi Looking Pensive For Inter Miami
Soccer
“If you can keep him…” – Houston Dynamo Defender Outlines Weakness In Inter Miami Ace Lionel Messi’s Game
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  21h
Ivan Toney Is Being Targeted By Arsenal
Soccer
Report: Arsenal Could Place 3 Players On The Market To Sign Brentford Ace Ivan Toney
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  22h
Victor Osimhen Could Take Legal Action Against Napoli
Soccer
Why Is Victor Osimhen Threatening Legal Action Against Napoli?
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  23h
Arrow to top