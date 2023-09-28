Away matches are always tricky for soccer teams. The hosts tend to have an extra degree of motivation to perform in front of the fans. Pitch conditions often vary as per the hosts’ demands. And to top it off, there is the local support factor. From singing derogatory chants to distracting them with the help of laser pointers, home fans use every trick in the book to lend their favorite team a helping hand.

Despite these obstacles, the best of the best teams end up overpowering their opponents, securing maximum points along the way. Today, we will take a look at the top five soccer teams that have secured the most emphatic away wins since 2000. Let’s begin!

#5 Sheffield United 0-8 Newcastle United (2023)

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United barged into the list on September 24, 2023, picking up an emphatic 8-0 win over Sheffield United in their Premier League Matchday 6 meeting at Bramall Lane. Interestingly, eight different scorers found the back of the net for the Magpies last Sunday.

Sean Longstaff opened the scoring in the 21st minute. Ten minutes later, Dan Burn doubled Newcastle’s tally before Sven Botman pushed their advantage to three goals in the 35th minute. Callum Wilson (56′), Anthony Gordon (61′), Miguel Almiron (68′), Bruno Guimaraes (73′), and Alexander Isak (87′) all netted in the second half to complete the routing.

#4 Deportivo La Coruna 0-8 Barcelona (2016)

Deportivo La Coruna welcomed Barcelona to the Riazor Stadium for their 2015-16 La Liga Matchday 34 clash on April 20, 2016. The hosts were thoroughly outplayed by the mighty visitors, succumbing to an 8-0 defeat in front of their fans.

Luis Suarez was the unabashed hero of the game, scoring four (11′, 24′, 53′, 64′) of Barcelona’s eight goals. Ivan Rakitic (47′), Lionel Messi (73′), Marc Bartra (79′), and Neymar (81′) also got on the scoresheet against Deportivo. The annihilation of Deportivo marked Barcelona’s third 8-0 away win since 2000. Their previous two 8-0 wins came against Almeria (2010) and Cordoba (2015).

#3 SSV Ulm 1-9 Bayer Leverkusen (2000)

Bayer Leverkusen made the trip to Donaustadion for their 1999-2000 Bundesliga Matchday 25 clash with SSV Ulm on Saturday, March 18, 2000. Leverkusen ended up playing one of their best-ever games, securing a massive 9-1 victory over the hosts.

Emerson (10′, 39′), Paulo Rink (14′), Ulf Kirsten (19′), Oliver Neuville (68′), Ze Roberto (74′ 81′), Michael Ballack (75′), and Bernd Schneider (85′) were the goalscorers for Leverkusen. Leandro pulled one back for SSV Ulm in the 90th minute, but the game was beyond redemption by that point.

#2 Troyes 0-9 Paris Saint-Germain (2016)

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured this century’s biggest away win in Ligue 1 on March 13, 2016, inflicting a 9-0 defeat upon Troyes at the Stade de l’Aube.

Having failed to win their last two Ligue 1 games, PSG visited Troyes on Matchday 30, hoping to make a statement. Led by the effervescent Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Parisians played a historic game, scoring nine goals past the hosts. Ibrahimovic scored four times (46′, 52′, 55′, 88′), Edinson Cavani twice (13′, 75′), and both Javier Pastore (17′) and Adrien Rabiot (19′) scored one goal each against Troyes. As if things were not bad enough already, Troyes also conceded an own goal, with Matthieu Saunier hitting the back of his own net in the 59th minute.

#1 Southampton 0-9 Leicester City (2019)

Leicester City went to Southampton’s Saint Mary’s Stadium for their English Premier League Matchday 10 appointment on October 25. Southampton held out for just 10 minutes before losing their clean sheet to a cool Ben Chilwell strike.

Chilwell opened the floodgates at Saint Mary’s, with the Foxes going on to net eight more goals over the course of the night to secure an emphatic 9-0 victory. Jamie Vardy (45′, 58′, 90+4′) and Ayoze Perez (19′, 39′, 57′) both scored a hat-trick, while Youri Tielemans (17′) and James Maddison (85′) scored the remaining two goals for the visiting team.