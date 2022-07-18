Who has the best atmosphere in the Premier League?

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

How would you define a good atmosphere? Is it none stop chanting? The occasional burst of songs? Or maybe it’s the use of drums and standing zones in the crowd.

Whatever you think makes a good atmosphere, picking the best atmosphere is really down to opinion. With that in mind, we’ve ranked every stadium in the 2022/23 Premier League season based on their atmosphere.

20. Emirates Stadium, Arsenal

Despite their recent revival on the pitch under Mikel Arteta, the atmosphere at the Emirates is yet to follow the team’s on-field improvement.

Going into a season with new hope and new signings, will we see an improvement to the atmosphere at the Emirates?

19. Etihad Stadium, Man City

It’s safe to say that atmosphere doesn’t always affect the performance of teams. If it did, maybe we wouldn’t have seen as many trophies heading to the blue side of Manchester.

It’s going to be another big season for City on all fronts, maybe the addition of Erling Haaland will boost the crowd at the Etihad.

Man City’s new home stadium. Filled to 3% capacity. https://t.co/Bx0KPl5LeK — Football Transfers (@Transfersdotcom) June 20, 2022

18. The Vitality Stadium, AFC Bournemouth

Bournemouth completed their return to the Premier League last season under Scott Parker, and will be hoping to maintain their Premier League status in this upcoming season.

With a capacity of just under 12,000, the stadium often sells out and Parker will be hoping the crowd generate noise to spur the team on this season.

17. Craven Cottage, Fulham

Another newly promoted team, Fulham found live in the Championship last season a breeze. This season will be a lot different, as they look to avoid automatically bouncing back to the Championship.

The ground isn’t known for its loud atmosphere, that’s why it ranks at 17th for us.

16. London Stadium, West Ham United

This isn’t so much to do with the fans, more so the stadium itself. The London Stadium (Olympic Stadium) has a running track around the stadium that seems to affect the atmosphere in the stadium.

The team has been on the rise in recent years, giving the fans lots to shout about, you can only imagine what the sound would be like if the club were still playing at Upton Park.

15. Old Trafford, Manchester United

One of the world’s biggest clubs, but a club that struggle to generate an atmosphere at home games.

Recent years have been tough for the Red Devils, but under their new manager, Erik ten Hag, they’re hoping to reclaim past glory and inspire the Old Trafford crowd.

14. Stamford Bridge, Chelsea

Another big English club that at times struggle to generate an atmosphere at home games.

They’ve got a big season upcoming, they’ll need their fans to be at the top of their game to generate home momentum if they want any chance of competing against Liverpool and Man City.

13. Goodison Park, Everton

At the back of last season we saw just how good the atmosphere at Goodison Park could be, but the fans won’t want that same stress as last season just to generate noise in the ground.

12. St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

The Saints fans have been put through their paces in recent years, but the stadium doesn’t possess the greatest atmosphere even in the good times.

11. AMEX Stadium, Brighton

Brighton are steadily progressing, and secured a 9th place finish last season.

There were rumblings of frustration from the crowd during last season, but they’ll be a lot more positive if the team continue their upwards trajectory.

10. The King Power Stadium, Leicester City

Since their unforgettable title win in 2016, Leicester have maintained their top ten status.

Their fans have been treated to some unforgettable memories in recent years, and their fans can create great noise on good days.

9. Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford

Brentford impressed both on and off the field last season. They finished 13th in the league, and their fans made their satisfaction clear in the stands throughout the season.

8. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Spurs

Spurs have settled into their surroundings, and with manager Antonio Conte, they’re looking to create positive memories in the stadium.

7. Anfield, Liverpool

Pre-match they’re one of the best teams in the world with their version of ‘You’ll never walk alone’.

On big match days, Anfield can be one of the worst stadiums for oppositions to visit.

Anfield atmosphere voted most overrated… 🥱🔥 Rival fans can't handle it. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/sxZbDup69h — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) July 9, 2022

6. Molineux, Wolverhampton Wanderers

A tricky place for any away team to visit, they often give their team a big boost at home game.

5. Villa Park, Aston Villa

Another team from the Midlands, like the Wolves fans, Villa fans can make trips to Villa Park tricky for any team.

Under Steven Gerrard, Villa will be hoping to make steps forward in the club’s progression and the home crowd will be crucial to that.

4. Elland Road, Leeds United

Despite a close call next season, Elland Road will still be bouncing this season.

Many ex-players have spoken about their dislike of playing away at Elland Road due to the noise the fans make.

3. Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace

Since the introduction of the block E vocal section, Selhurst Park is always lively. When you couple that with the attacking flair in the team, Selhurst Park is a nightmare for travelling teams.

2. City Ground, Nottingham Forest

Finally back in the top league in English football, Forest’s fans will be generating lots of noise next season in games at the City Ground.

Any team travelling to the City Ground will have a tough task on their hands quieting the home fans.

1. St James Park, Newcastle United

At the top of the list is Newcastle United. Their recent takeover has led to positivity amongst all Newcastle United fans. The football mad city can create a massive atmosphere, and they’ll continue to show that from now on.