NBA

Steph Curry has agreed to a one-year, $62 million extension with the Golden State Warriors

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Steph Curry Warriors pic
Steph Curry Warriors pic

In 2023-24, the Golden State Warriors finished 46-36. That was last in the Pacific Conference and 10th in the Western Conference.  Additionally, the Warriors did not make a postseason appearance. This offseason, the team parted ways with one of the key players from their historic run. Golden State completed a sign-and-trade with the Dalla Mavericks and shipped off Klay Thompson. 

While Golden State lost Thompson, they still have the best PG in the NBA. Steph Curry will be entering his 16th season with the Warriors. Curry is coming off an incredible run in the 2024 Olympics with Team USA who took home the gold. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the four-time NBA champion is signing a one-year, $62 million extension with the Warriors. This locks Curry with Golden State through the 2026-27 season.

Steph Curry got a $60+ million extension from the Warriors


When you think of the modern NBA, three-point shooting comes to mind. There were players before Curry who were three-point specialists and had success from beyond the arc. However, Steph Curry revolutionized the game of basketball and how teams play. Curry has never led the NBA in three-point percentage but he does shoot (.426)% from downtown. A (.455) three-point percentage in 2011-12 is the highest of his career. In 15 professional seasons, Curry has been named an all-star 10 times, league MVP twice, and has won four NBA championships. There’s no question who the best player on the Warriors is.

That is why Curry got an eye-popping one-year, $62 million extension with Golden State. Before the extension, Curry had two years remaining on a four-year, $215 million deal. The veteran PG was only eligible to sign a one-year extension with the Warriors due to the NBA’s over-38 rule. Now that Klay Thompson is with the Mavericks, Draymond Green and Steph Curry are the only championship players left from their dynasty in the late 2010s. The team still has head coach Stever Kerr who’s been there for all four of their titles since 2014-15. The Western Conference isn’t getting any easier and Golden State is going to need a vintage Steph Curry in 2024-25 if they want to get back on track and make the postseason.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
images 3
NBA

LATEST Celtics Sign Lonnie Walker IV To Exhibit 10 Contract After Stints With Lakers And Nets

Author image antoniokozlow  •  Aug 29 2024
images 2
NBA
Netflix Announces Premiere Date For Docuseries ‘Starting 5’ Featuring NBA Stars
Author image antoniokozlow  •  Aug 29 2024

Netflix has announced that its highly anticipated NBA docuseries, Starting 5, will premiere on October 9. This 10-episode series provides an unprecedented look into the lives of five of the…

lebron bronny james
NBA
LeBron James Addresses What Bronny Must Call Him On The Court This Season: “He cannot call me dad in the workplace”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 29 2024

LeBron James and Bronny James will be the first ever father and son duo to play together in the NBA this season, but LeBron is adamant his son cannot call…

Russell Westbrook Clippers pic
NBA
Russell Westbrook Confirms New Jersey Number With The Nuggets And Its Not His Historic 0
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 28 2024
Anthony Edwards Timberwolves pic
NBA
Anthony Edwards Claims Michael Jordan Was The Only Player Who Had Skill In Previous Generations
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 21 2024
yabusele
NBA
Guerschon Yabusele Set For Move To 76ers Following Impressive Olympic Games With France
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 20 2024
jeff bezos
NBA
Jeff Bezos Reportedly Interested In Buying The Boston Celtics According To Bill Simmons
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 19 2024
Arrow to top