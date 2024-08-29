Steph Curry has agreed to a one-year, $62 million extension with the Golden State Warriors

In 2023-24, the Golden State Warriors finished 46-36. That was last in the Pacific Conference and 10th in the Western Conference. Additionally, the Warriors did not make a postseason appearance. This offseason, the team parted ways with one of the key players from their historic run. Golden State completed a sign-and-trade with the Dalla Mavericks and shipped off Klay Thompson.

While Golden State lost Thompson, they still have the best PG in the NBA. Steph Curry will be entering his 16th season with the Warriors. Curry is coming off an incredible run in the 2024 Olympics with Team USA who took home the gold. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the four-time NBA champion is signing a one-year, $62 million extension with the Warriors. This locks Curry with Golden State through the 2026-27 season.

Steph Curry got a $60+ million extension from the Warriors

Curry passes $500M+ in career earnings on the court, joining LeBron James and Kevin Durant. Because of the Over 38 rule, the 1 year extension is the maximum that Golden State could offer. https://t.co/oOJYCxlzil — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 29, 2024



When you think of the modern NBA, three-point shooting comes to mind. There were players before Curry who were three-point specialists and had success from beyond the arc. However, Steph Curry revolutionized the game of basketball and how teams play. Curry has never led the NBA in three-point percentage but he does shoot (.426)% from downtown. A (.455) three-point percentage in 2011-12 is the highest of his career. In 15 professional seasons, Curry has been named an all-star 10 times, league MVP twice, and has won four NBA championships. There’s no question who the best player on the Warriors is.

That is why Curry got an eye-popping one-year, $62 million extension with Golden State. Before the extension, Curry had two years remaining on a four-year, $215 million deal. The veteran PG was only eligible to sign a one-year extension with the Warriors due to the NBA’s over-38 rule. Now that Klay Thompson is with the Mavericks, Draymond Green and Steph Curry are the only championship players left from their dynasty in the late 2010s. The team still has head coach Stever Kerr who’s been there for all four of their titles since 2014-15. The Western Conference isn’t getting any easier and Golden State is going to need a vintage Steph Curry in 2024-25 if they want to get back on track and make the postseason.