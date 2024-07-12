No One On The Warriors Is Safe From Trade Except Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors are in a time of transition. After spending the better part of the last decade dominating the NBA and solidifying themselves as one of the game’s great dynasties, things have taken a down turn in recent years, and especially this off-season. Klay Thompson is gone and Draymond Green and Stephen Curry are a year older and on the other side of their primes, and the 2024-25 version of the team will certainly look different than we’re accustomed to.

Warriors Open To Trading Anyone Except Curry

There is still time in the off-season for further moves to be made, and there are trade rumors surrounding the Warriors almost daily. And according to head coach Steve Kerr, pretty much everyone is available except their superstar player.

Taking some time from his duties of coaching Team USA for the 2024 Summer Olympics, Kerr appeared on 95.7 The Game recently, and gave his thoughts on the current state of Golden State. When asked about the aforementioned trade rumors, he said that essentially everyone is available:

There’s very few players in the league who are not talked about in trade discussions. Steph Curry is not being discussed in trade talks. Everybody else is.

Kuminga Is The Team’s Best Trade Chip

One of the biggest question marks for the team lies with Jonathan Kuminga. The young forward took his game to the net level this past season, and was one of the biggest nightly contributors for the Warriors throughout the campaign. He is one of the new young and attractive trade pieces that Golden State has to offer, though they have apparently been reluctant to part with him in order to bring in any win-now talent.

The Warriors have already failed in their attempt to court Paul George this summer, and have instead brought in guys like DeAnthony Melton and Buddy Hield in order to attempt to replace Thompson.

The Warriors finished in 10th place in the Western Conference last season, and lost to the Sacramento Kings in the first game of the Play-In Tournament.