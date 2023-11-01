Kenny Pickett Good To Go For TNF

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was a full participant in practice today and is now set to start on Thursday Night Football versus the Tennessee Titans.

#Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (ribs) was a full participant today and has no game status. He’ll play on TNF. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2023

Pickett was forced out of Week 8’s loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a rib injury. He did not return and backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky finished the game. It looked like Pickett suffered a major injury to his ribs, but luckily it was a minor one. Even though Pickett said he will play, he might not be fully healthy. The offense ceiling may be limited, but Pickett does have amicable weapons on the outside for him to have a good game. The Steelers top wide-outs Diontae Johnson and George Pickens will be looking to exploit this Titans secondary as the Tennessee defense is much better against the run.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are +750 to win the AFC North according to Pennsylvania sportsbooks despite having a 4-3 record.

On the season, Pickett is still having another average start to his second year in the NFL. He has been more than serviceable for a team that has one of the best Head Coaches in the NFL. Pickett is completing 61% of his passes with 5 passing touchdowns to 4 interceptions. He is not the quarterback that wows everyone on the stat-sheet, but Pickett is just doing enough to keep this team afloat with playoff aspirations.

It remains to be seen if Pickett will be the franchise quarterback or not, but he is clearly an upgrade over Mitchell Trubisky and gives the Steelers the best chance to win. The Steelers are 2.5 point favorites against the Will Levis lead Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video.