This season, the Steelers went 3-1 in November. They had wins against the Titans, Packers, and Bengals. Their only loss was to the Browns over that four-game span. Pittsburgh was without their All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick for their last four contests. He was dealing with a hamstring injury.

As the Steelers continue to fight for a spot in the postseason, they’re trying to stay healthy as well. Luckily for them, Fitzpatrick has been a full participant at practice this week. All signs point towards the 27-year-old returning in Week 13 for the Steelers. They’ll be at home to face Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

Steelers fans can expect to see Minkah Fitzpatrick back on the field in Week 13 vs. the Cardinals

Another day of full practice for Minkah Fitzpatrick and Montravius Adams. Diontae Johnson (illness) didn’t practice. pic.twitter.com/uyqngw6lfx — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 30, 2023



While Fitzpatrick has missed the last four games in a row for Pittsburgh, Trenton Thompson has filled his role at safety. He’s played well for someone who only made his first career start this season. Thompson was an undrafted rookie in 2022 out of San Diego State. Last season, he appeared in just one game for the New York Giants. In 2023, he’s played in three games for the Steelers and has made one start.

The 25-year-old has held his own, but there’s a reason he is the backup safety. Minkah Fitzpatrick is a three-time first-team All-Pro selection and led the NFL in interceptions (6) in 2022. However, he’s missed the Steelers’ last four games in a row with a hamstring injury. According to reports, he’s practiced fully on Wednesday and Thursday for Pittsburgh. Barring a setback, Fitzpatrick is expected to play in Week 13.

🚨 Breaking News 🚨 Minkah Fitzpatrick was a full participant in practice today. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/uaHmZ9QBTv — The Standard (@TheStandard412) November 29, 2023



Despite missing four consecutive games for the Steelers, Fitzpatrick is tied for the second-most tackles (54) on the team this season. Only Elandon Roberts (77) has more in 2023 for Pittsburgh. The addition of Fitzpatrick will be a huge boost for the defense who’s already been playing well. This Sunday, the Steelers will be home at 1:00 p.m. EST to face the Cardinals.