Steelers Injury Report: Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) is expected to return in Week 13 for Pittsburgh

Zach Wolpin
This season, the Steelers went 3-1 in November. They had wins against the Titans, Packers, and Bengals. Their only loss was to the Browns over that four-game span. Pittsburgh was without their All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick for their last four contests. He was dealing with a hamstring injury. 

As the Steelers continue to fight for a spot in the postseason, they’re trying to stay healthy as well. Luckily for them, Fitzpatrick has been a full participant at practice this week. All signs point towards the 27-year-old returning in Week 13 for the Steelers. They’ll be at home to face Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

Steelers fans can expect to see Minkah Fitzpatrick back on the field in Week 13 vs. the Cardinals


While Fitzpatrick has missed the last four games in a row for Pittsburgh, Trenton Thompson has filled his role at safety. He’s played well for someone who only made his first career start this season. Thompson was an undrafted rookie in 2022 out of San Diego State. Last season, he appeared in just one game for the New York Giants. In 2023, he’s played in three games for the Steelers and has made one start.

The 25-year-old has held his own, but there’s a reason he is the backup safety. Minkah Fitzpatrick is a three-time first-team All-Pro selection and led the NFL in interceptions (6) in 2022. However, he’s missed the Steelers’ last four games in a row with a hamstring injury. According to reports, he’s practiced fully on Wednesday and Thursday for Pittsburgh. Barring a setback, Fitzpatrick is expected to play in Week 13.


Despite missing four consecutive games for the Steelers, Fitzpatrick is tied for the second-most tackles (54) on the team this season. Only Elandon Roberts (77) has more in 2023 for Pittsburgh. The addition of Fitzpatrick will be a huge boost for the defense who’s already been playing well. This Sunday, the Steelers will be home at 1:00 p.m. EST to face the Cardinals.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

