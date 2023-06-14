Spurs Are “Not Picking Up That Phone” For Wembanyama Offers

The San Antonio Spurs have perhaps the most valuable commodity in today’s NBA in their possession. They were lucky enough to win last month’s lottery, and will have the draft rights to Victor Wembanyama, who some are calling the best basketball prospect ever.

Spurs Won’t Listen To Trade Offers For Wembanyama

Report: San Antonio Spurs ‘not picking up that phone’ for potential Victor Wembanyama trade offers https://t.co/qTirYzVD3p — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 14, 2023

They got the pick for a reason. The Spurs were one of the league’s worst teams in 2022-23, finishing with the second-worst record overall and an equal chance at Wembanyama. They are long removed from the dynasty that they once were, though the head coach still remains in place.

The Spurs are more than one player away from winning a championship. With the first overall pick being so valuable, teams around the league are like putting together trade packages to entice San Antonio. But those offers apparently won’t be heard.

Based on a report from SpursTalk and a “prominent Spurs source”, the team is “not picking up that phone” when it comes to other franchises calling to inquire about the Wembanyama pick.

Spurs Could Entertain Godfather Offers

Victor Wembanyama is unlikely to play in the summer league, per https://t.co/KgKTBVsS5P pic.twitter.com/ok4jAaRm7F — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 14, 2023

The phenom from France is like one we’ve never seen before, but it might be worth it for the Spurs to listen to offers. They would be entertaining, at least.

Draymond Green talked about the situation on a recent episode of his podcast, and rattled off some names of players that he thinks are more valuable to their teams than the Wembanyama pick. His first two selections were LeBron James and Steph Curry, which come as no surprise given the messenger. He also named Luka Dončić and Nikola Jokić, and perhaps rightfully so.

But there’s a chance that the Spurs are missing out on some godfather offers. There are star players around the league that are on the fringe of leaving their current teams, and there are others with loads of future draft picks that are likely on the table.

But San Antonio will hear none of it. There won’t be any fireworks, according to them, and they’ll select Wembanyama when the draft rolls around on June 22nd.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like