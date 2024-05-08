Basketball

Boston Celtics shift to odds-on for first NBA title since 2008

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI 23214121 168397130 lowres
USATSI 23214121 168397130 lowres

For the first time this season, the NBA has an odds-on championship favorite – the Boston Celtics.

In the Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown era, Boston have made seven consecutive postseason appearances – with the previous six including one trip to the NBA Finals and four to the Eastern Conference Finals.

At this stage, the Celtics are expected to win and falling short is simply not an option. Following Tuesday’s Game 1 blowout win over the Cleveland Cavaliers to open the second round, oddsmakers cut Boston’s title odds to -120.

For those who are unfamiliar with betting markets, this means the Celtics have an implied probability of 55% to land the championship – making that outcome considered more than likely.

Since dropping Game 2 in the first round series against Miami, Boston have won four straight blowouts and Joe Mazzulla’s well-oiled unit are undoubtedly the most feared side in the playoffs.

Boston have now recorded the most 25-point wins in a single season in NBA history (regular season & playoffs) with 19 – and there’s every chance that number continues to grow.

The Celtics have scored 659 playoff points so far whilst allowing just 556 – outscoring their opponents by over 100 and this level of dominance has led to plenty of cash being wagered in their favor.

Tatum is seeing the floor better than he ever has in his career, reading defenses and playing out of double and triple terms with perfection. His shooting numbers leave a bit to be desired but we can expect that to improve with rhythm.

Derrick White is having one of the hottest postseasons in Celtics history to date – his 28 made threes rank first over a six-game span in franchise history whilst recording 22.8 points per game.

Brown is widely regarded as one of the league’s best two-way stars and his recent performances have done everything to back that up – leading the team in scoring on great efficiency.

With the likes of Al Horford, Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet playing their respective roles in impressive style – it’s hard to look past the Celtics in the race for the championship.

Kristaps Porzingis suffered an untimely injury in Game 4 against Miami but he’s expected to return for the Conference Finals and Boston seem to be coping just fine without him.

The city of Boston will feel their time in the sun is finally here after years of heartache, with the Celtics in pole position to return to the pinnacle of basketball in America.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From Basketball

Latest news

View all
Caitlin Clark Nike pic
Basketball

LATEST Caitlin Clark’s endorsement deal with Nike could be above $20 million according to league insiders

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 18 2024
Kevin Huerter Kings pic
Basketball
Kings’ Kevin Huerter is out with an injured shoulder and has no timetable to return
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 22 2024

Through 69 games this season, the Kings are 40-29. That is 8th in the Western Conference with 13 games left in the 2023-24 regular season. Sacramento is in a tight…

Paul George Clippers pic
Basketball
Is Paul George interested in a reunion with the Pacers this offseason?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 09 2024

Through 53 games this season, the Pacers are 29-24. That is sixth in the Eastern Conference with the all-star break on the horizon. Tyrese Haliburton is Indiana’s star player and…

GBpHR3nXwAA8NXy
Basketball
Who Is Chance Comanche? Former NBA G League Player And Girlfriend Arrested On Kidnap And Murder Charges
Author image James Chittick  •  Dec 18 2023
Steph Curry Warriors pic
Basketball
NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Wednesday’s Warriors Vs. Suns Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 22 2023
merlin 171257145 7ba5f3f0 be52 4c91 aa52 e0e921c4a162 superJumbo
Basketball
Kevin Garnett still gets paid $5 million every year by the Boston Celtics
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Oct 11 2023
rsz i
Basketball
WATCH: Brittney Griner Plays First Home Game After 585 Days
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 21 2023
Arrow to top