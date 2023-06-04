WATCH: Victor Wembanyama Shows Out In French Semi-Finals

Victor Wembanyama will be the consensus number 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft, and will begin his career as a member of the San Antonio Spurs. But he has a season to finish in the LNB Pro-A League in France, and he has gotten his team into the league finals.

Victor Wembanyama Adds To His Personal Highlight Reel On Sunday

Victor Wembanyama. That’s all I have to say after this high-post fadeaway at the buzzer. pic.twitter.com/ojRzqbFcv5 — Ty Jäger (@TheTyJager) June 4, 2023

Wembanyama plays for the Metropolitans 92 club in the LNB, and they went up against Lyon-Villeurbanne on Sunday evening for the right to advance to the championship. Metro wound up winning by a slim 2-point margin, and the star player had himself a highlight-filled evening.

He was only the third-leading scorer on his team, finishing with 15 points in 33 minutes of play. But he impacted the game in a myriad of ways as he typically does, showing off some of the elite skills that Greg Popovich and company will be enjoying in the near-future.

Wembanyama used his massive size to dominate opponents on the interior, displaying some nice post moves that turned into points. He also took his game beyond the three-point line, knocking down a smooth, face-up, step-back jumper that showed his ability to play at all levels of the floor.

Victor Wembanyama hits the SMOOTH stepback three 🤧pic.twitter.com/1eaMEoth18 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 4, 2023

But perhaps the most impressive highlight of Victor Wembanyama’s night came on the defensive end. Lyon-Villeurbanne was attacking inside when one of their players caught a pass and went up for a dunk off of two feet. Wembanyama rotated over to help, going up to contest. He met his opponent at the rim, blocking the attempt with two hands. What made the play all the more impressive was the fact that Wembanyama appeared to get an unfavorable jump angle, but was still able to reach the height he needed to stuff the shot.

The clips are just the latest in a growing highlight reel for the young phenom. We have seen clips of Wembanyama shooting a fade away three-pointer and dunking back his own miss, a feat that sounds impossible unless you were to see it in person.

Victor Wembanyama is just ridiculous pic.twitter.com/ya61jboLp5 — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) June 4, 2023

The legend will only grow. There are of course injury concerns for a player of his size, given the history of players with like-bodies. But that won’t deter the Spurs in the least, who will be looking to reap the benefits of winning the 2023 Draft Lottery for years to come.

The 2023 NBA Draft will be held in Brooklyn, New York on June 22nd.

