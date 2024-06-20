Soccer

Copa America 2024: 5 Most Valuable Players Participating This Year

Sushan Chakraborty
Copa America — the South American counterpart of the European Championship — is back! Defending champions and record 15-time winners Argentina will kick off the competition on Thursday night (June 20), taking on Canada at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atalanta. Over the following weeks, the best 16 teams across CONMEBOL and CONCACAF will battle it out to reach the final and lift the coveted trophy at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 14.

Copa America 2024 will give the up-and-coming stars the perfect opportunity to set down the marker, show that they are well and truly ready to take the baton from Lionel Messi and Co. Some players will feel the weight of responsibility more than others, thanks to their exploits in club soccer and lofty price tag.

Today, we will check out some players who will have to justify their sky-high market valuation in the three-week-long extravaganza.  Continue reading to meet the five most valuable players participating in the 2024 Copa America, and check out how they have fared so far for their respective countries.

#5 Julian Alvarez (Argentina): €90 million ($96.56 million)

Manchester City ace Julian Alvarez is the first name on the list, with the young attacker carrying a lofty €90 million ($96.56 million) price tag. The Argentine center-forward has only played one Copa America game in his career. He had a 34-minute cameo as La Albiceleste claimed a 4-1 win over Bolivia in their final Group A game in 2021.

The two-time Premier League winner has played 31 matches for Argentina so far, scoring seven times and providing an assist. Interestingly, four of his seven strikes came in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, including a brace in the 3-0 win over Croatia in the semi-final. He also played his heart out in the final, helping Lionel Messi fulfill his lifelong ambition of winning the World Cup.

#4 Lautaro Martinez (Argentina): €110 million ($118.01 million)

Inter Milan and Argentine star Lautaro Martinez is worth a staggering €110 million ($118.01 million). The 26-year-old center-forward has already played 10 games in the Copa America, scoring five times.

Martinez, who made his Argentina senior-team debut on March 27, 2018, has played 58 international matches thus far. He has registered 24 goals and eight assists. However, unlike Alvarez, Martinez has not had a chance to shine for Argentina in the World Cup. He started in only two games (six matches total) for La Albiceleste in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, failing to score or assist.

#3 Rodrygo (Brazil): €110 million ($118.01 million)

Brazilian winger Rodrygo has clinched third place in the rankings, courtesy of his sweet €110 million ($118.01 million) market valuation. The 23-year-old, who can operate on either wing as well as down the middle, will make his Copa America debut in the United States this June.

The two-time UEFA Champions League winner with Real Madrid has won 23 international caps with five-time FIFA World Cup winners Brazil. He has scored six times and provided an assist.

#2 Federico Valverde (Uruguay): €120 million ($128.74 million)

The engine of Uruguay and Real Madrid, Federico Valverde will be the most valuable midfielder featuring in Copa America 2024. According to Transfermarkt, the 25-year-old is currently valued at a cool €120 million ($128.74 million).

Affectionately dubbed “El Halcon”, Valverde has already played 56 matches for his country, scoring six times and providing two assists. He played nine matches across the last two iterations of the Copa America (2019, 2021), but failed to score or assist. It will be interesting to see how he fares this time around.

#1 Vinicius Junior (Brazil): €180 million ($193.11 million)

Carrying an eye-popping €180 million ($193.11 million) valuation, Brazil superstar Vinicius Junior is by far the most valuable player taking part in the Copa America this summer. The Real Madrid talisman also happens to be the joint-most valuable player on the planet, with him sharing the podium with Real Madrid teammates Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, and Manchester City ace Erling Haaland.

The 23-year-old is seen as the flag-bearer of Brazilian soccer. However, his numbers have yet to catch up to his reputation. So far, he has played 30 international games for the Selecao, scoring just thrice and providing five assists. He played four matches in the 2021 Copa America and failed to chip in with a single goal or assist.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017.
