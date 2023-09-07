Soccer

Manchester United Transfer News: Saudi Arabian Team Send Offer To Out-Of-Favor Star

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag

An unnamed Saudi Arabian club have reportedly sent an official offer to Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho’s representatives. Clubs belonging to the Saudi Pro League can sign players until the 10 p.m. deadline on Thursday (September 7).

Sancho has fallen out of favor at Manchester United

Sancho’s Manchester United has been in the air following his bold retort to Erik ten Hag’s comments on Sunday (September 3). The Englishman was dropped from the Red Devils’ squad for their trip to Arsenal, with the Dutch tactician citing Sancho’s poor training performance as the reason behind the snub.

Shortly after Ten Hag’s comments went live, Sancho took to social media, defending his performance on the training pitch and urging fans not to believe everything they read. He said (via The Mirror):

Please don’t believe everything you read. I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter which I won’t go into, I’ve been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair!

Following Sancho’s comments, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand advised him to seek a move to Saudi Arabia to ensure regular football in the 2023-24 season.

Saudi club make move for Sancho

According to Sport Italia, an unnamed Saudi Pro League club have now made a move to sign Sancho from Manchester United. They have even sent an official offer to the player’s representatives in an attempt to push the deal over the line as soon as possible.

Given his poor relationship with Sancho, Ten Hag might green-light the late transfer right away, even if it reduces United’s squad depth. The Red Devils failed to sign more players over the summer due to FFP regulations. Sancho’s departure could ensure that they have enough funds available when the winter transfer window opens on January 1.

Sancho has failed to live up to his sky-high billing since joining from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund for a $91.07 million fee in the summer of 2021. The England international has so far featured in 82 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 12 times and providing six assists. The winger, whose contract expires in June 2026, is currently valued at $48.21 million (via Transfermarkt).

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
