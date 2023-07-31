NFL

Seahawks: RBs Kenneth Walker (groin) and Zach Charbonnet (shoulder) have been injured during training camp

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Walker and Charbonnet Seahawks pic
Walker and Charbonnet Seahawks pic

In 2022, the Seattle Seahawks used a second-round draft pick to take RB Kenneth Walker. He had a solid rookie season and proved he’s capable of a bigger role in 2023. To the surprise of many, the Seahawks drafted an RB in the second round of the 2023 Draft, Zach Charbonnet. 

The duo of Walker and Charbonnet are set to be the Top 2 RBs for Seattle this season. However, both players are currently injured during training camp. To make matters worse, Walker is week-to-week with a groin injury and Charbonnet is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury. Not the way Seattle wanted training camp to start for the Top 2 backs in 2023.

Keneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet are both injured to begin training camp for the Seahawks

A groin injury has kept RB Kenneth Walker out of the past five Seahawks practices with a groin injury. Head coach Pete Carroll told the media yesterday that Walker’s injury is “not terrible”. They are taking it cautiously with their RB1 heading into the 2023 season. It’s not great that he’s already dealing with a groin injury, but the Seahawks will hope it doesn’t linger into the regular season.

For rookie RB Zach Charbonnet, Carroll said the team needs to take some time to see how long he will be out. Charbonnet has missed the last four practices in a row for Seattle. Much like Walker, the Seahawks are playing it safe with Charbonnet. The two RBs are expected to have a big season in 2023.


Deejay Dallas and rookie RB Kenny McIntosh have gotten increased reps with Walker and Charbonnet out. The Seahawks hope that their Top 2 RBs will be ready for Week 1. Their first game is August 10, vs the Minnesota Vikings.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Jonathan Taylor Colts pic
NFL

LATEST Colts: RB Jonathan Taylor is at a crossroads with team owner Jim Irsay heading into the 2023 season

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h
Monte Pottenbaum Steelers pic
NFL
Steelers: Rookie FB Monte Pottenbaum announced that he’s retiring from the NFL
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h

After going undrafted in 2023 out of Iowa, Monte Pottenbaum signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the spring. They signed him to a priority free-agent contract and gave him a…

rsz 16735633501173
NFL
Micah Parsons Says That Cowboys Are The Best Team In The NFC
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 29 2023

The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the best regular season teams in the NFL over the last couple of seasons. They finished 12-5 in both 2021 and 2022, but…

rsz i
NFL
Travis Kelce Throws Punches In Two Separate Training Camp Incidents
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 29 2023
Devon Witherspoon Seahawks pic
NFL
Seahawks: CB Devon Witherspoon has agreed to a four-year, $31.9 million rookie deal
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 28 2023
Cooper Kupp Rams pic
NFL
Rams: WR Cooper Kupp is getting ‘back into the groove’ coming off an ankle injury in 2022
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 28 2023
Matthew Judon Patriots pic
NFL
Patriots: Matthew Judon wants his contract readjusted and has reduced his participation in practice, mostly doing conditioning
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 28 2023
Arrow to top