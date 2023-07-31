In 2022, the Seattle Seahawks used a second-round draft pick to take RB Kenneth Walker. He had a solid rookie season and proved he’s capable of a bigger role in 2023. To the surprise of many, the Seahawks drafted an RB in the second round of the 2023 Draft, Zach Charbonnet.

The duo of Walker and Charbonnet are set to be the Top 2 RBs for Seattle this season. However, both players are currently injured during training camp. To make matters worse, Walker is week-to-week with a groin injury and Charbonnet is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury. Not the way Seattle wanted training camp to start for the Top 2 backs in 2023.

#Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on RB’s not practicing today: Kenneth Walker has a groin injury and may remain out a while until they quiet that down. Zach Charbonnet has shoulder injury and is getting checked by docs today. Out indefinitely. — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) July 30, 2023

A groin injury has kept RB Kenneth Walker out of the past five Seahawks practices with a groin injury. Head coach Pete Carroll told the media yesterday that Walker’s injury is “not terrible”. They are taking it cautiously with their RB1 heading into the 2023 season. It’s not great that he’s already dealing with a groin injury, but the Seahawks will hope it doesn’t linger into the regular season.

For rookie RB Zach Charbonnet, Carroll said the team needs to take some time to see how long he will be out. Charbonnet has missed the last four practices in a row for Seattle. Much like Walker, the Seahawks are playing it safe with Charbonnet. The two RBs are expected to have a big season in 2023.

More about Seahawks’ RB Ken Walker III being considered week-to-week due to a groin injury and rookie second-round pick Zach Charbonnet missing time due to discomfort in his shoulder, via @BradyHenderson:https://t.co/dJxF4BbuPY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 31, 2023



Deejay Dallas and rookie RB Kenny McIntosh have gotten increased reps with Walker and Charbonnet out. The Seahawks hope that their Top 2 RBs will be ready for Week 1. Their first game is August 10, vs the Minnesota Vikings.