To kick off Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season, the Seahawks will be on the road tonight to face the Cowboys. Seattle is 6-5 this season and has lost two straight games. In Week 11, they lost 17-16 to the Rams on a missed field goal that would have won the game for the Seahawks. Last week, they played the 49ers on Thanksgiving and lost 31-13. The Seahawks will play on Thursday two weeks in a row and so will their opponent, the Cowboys.

Dallas is 8-3 this season and are second in the NFC East. Philadelphia is ahead of them in the division with a league-best 10-1 record. The Cowboys are 5-1 in their last six games and have won three in a row. Their most recent game was on Thanksgiving in Week 12 against the Washington Commanders. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys won 45-10 and the game was never in question. A win tonight would be massive for the Cowboys if the Eagles lose to the 49ers on Sunday.

Can the Seahawks go on the road tonight and upset the Cowboys?

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Seahawks vs. Cowboys game Week 13

1. Zach Charbonnet Under 52.5 rushing yards @ (-108) via BetOnline

As a rookie for the Seahawks this season, Zach Charbonnet has played in 10 of their 11 games. Last week, starting RB Kenneth Walker was out and Charbonnet got an increased workload. He carried the ball 14 times for 47 rushing yards along with four catches for 11 yards. The 2023 second-round pick will get a chance to go against one of the tougher defenses in the league against the Cowboys,

Tonight, his O/U for rushing yards is set at (52.5) vs. Dallas. That’s a number that Charbonnet has gone over just once in ten games this season. The Cowboys have a tough front seven and it will not be easy for the Seahawks to run the ball. With that in mind, taking Charbonnet’s under for rushing yards is a strong bet.

2. Dak Prescott Over 2.5 passing touchdowns @ (+140) via BetOnline

Dak Prescott is currently in his eighth season with the Cowboys and he’s enjoying another strong year. He’s thrown for 2, 935 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 2023. Prescott has thrown 17 of those touchdowns in his last five games and that has him in the MVP conversation. With the Eagles ahead of them in the division, the Cowboys need to continue to win as many games as they possibly can.

For their matchup tonight, Prescott’s O/U for passing touchdowns is set at (2.5) vs. the Seahawks. He’s gone over that number in four of his last five games played. Dallas’ offense is fully clicking right now and it will be hard for Seattle to slow them down. The Cowboys are looking for their fourth straight win tonight.

3. Jaxson Smith-Njigba Over 43.5 receiving yards @ (-118) via BetOnline

In the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Jaxson Smith-Njigba was picked 20th overall by the Seahawks. The team already had Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf as the top WRs. However, JSN has been a solid addition to the talent they already had in their WR core. Smith-Njigba has had time to adjust to the NFL and hasn’t been forced into a starting role like other rookies are.

He’s had the time to sit back and learn from a veteran receiver like Tyler Lockett. This season, the rookie is averaging (36.9) yards per game and has appeared in all 11 contests for the Seahawks. Tonight, his O/U is set at (43.5) vs. the Cowboys. DK Metcalf will likely be guarded by Dallas’ Daron Bland and Tyler Lockett will be shadowed by Stephon Gilmore. That could leave JSN on the Cowboys’ CB3 or even a safety. The rookie might have the chance to have his best game yet vs. the Cowboys on TNF.