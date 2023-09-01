NFL

Seahawks Injury Reports: Jamal Adams ruled out for Week 1, rookie Devon Witherspoon ‘unlikely’ to play

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Devon Witherspoon Seahawks pic
Devon Witherspoon Seahawks pic

On Sunday, September 10, the Seahawks will open the 2023 season against the LA Rams. Unfortunately, Seattle’s secondary is a little banged up heading into Week 1. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke to the media today and gave an update on who might be missing the opener vs. the Rams. 

As Carroll and the Seahawks expected, safety Jamal Adams has been ruled out for Week 1. He is dealing with a quad injury and the team is not going to rush him back if he’s not ready. Additionally, rookie Devon Witherspoon could miss their first game vs. the Rams. The 22-year-old is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Seattle’s secondary will not be at full strength to start the 2023 season


On August 24th, three-time Pro Bowler Jamal Adams was taken off the PUP list. The 27-year-old played only one game for the Seahawks in 2022. He stored a quad tendon in the 2022 season opener for Seattle. Their hope was that he would be ready for Week 1. However, head coach Pete Carroll told the media today that he won’t be available Week 1.

Adams has only been able to take part in walk-throughs since being taken on the PUP. The one-time All-Pro has yet to practice fully. Last week, Carroll told the media that Adams would be back this week. Sadly, that’s not the case. This offseason, the Seahawks were aware that they needed some reinforcements in the secondary.


To add depth at safety on the roster, the Seahawks signed former New York Giant, Julian Love. The 25-year-old played his first four seasons with New York before signing a two-year, $12 million deal with Seattle. Tariq Woolen was a Pro Bowler with the Seahawks last season as a rookie. That didn’t stop them from making the secondary even stronger.

In the 2023 Draft, the Seahawks and the Denver Bronco’s first-round pick. That gave Seattle the fifth-overall pick and they took CB Devon Witherspoon out of Illinois. He was widely regarded as the most polished CB coming out of his draft class. No surprise that he was a Top 5 pick. However, Witherspoon has been dealing with a hamstring injury. Pete Carroll said there’s a legitimate chance that he will miss Week 1 along with Jamal Adams. Not an ideal start to their season.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
USATSI 19793668 168397130 lowres
NFL

LATEST Who Is The Highest Paid NFL Player By Salary In 2023?

Author image Joe Lyons  •  58min
The Best Super Bowl Bitcoin Betting Sites for Eagles vs Chiefs
NFL
Super Bowl LVIII Exact Matchup: Can You Predict This Season’s Final Two Sides?
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h

This season’s Super Bowl LVIII will be staged on Sunday February 11, 2024 – so the next six months will be all about which two sides will reach the big…

Joe Burrow Bengals pic
NFL
League insiders believe Joe Burrow’s contract extension with the Bengals will be signed before Week 1
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h

This season, Joe Burrow will be entering the final year of his rookie contract. After going first overall in 2020, Burrow signed a four-year, $36 million deal with the Bengals….

Chris Jones chiefs pic
NFL
Will Kansas City’s Chirs Jones play for the Chiefs in their season opener next Thursday vs. the Lions?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h
Super Bowl 2023 date time bfcc772
NFL
Which NFL Teams Are Yet To Win The Super Bowl? Can A New Side Land Super Bowl LVIII?
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
Cooper Kupp Rams pic
NFL
Rams Injury Report: Cooper Kupp suffered a ‘setback’ with his hamstring injury, leaving his Week 1 status unknown
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h
USATSI 21226324 168397130 lowres
NFL
Falcons RB Bijan Robinson Fancied To Record Most Rookie Rushing TDs In 2023
Author image Joe Lyons  •  4h
Arrow to top