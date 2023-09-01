On Sunday, September 10, the Seahawks will open the 2023 season against the LA Rams. Unfortunately, Seattle’s secondary is a little banged up heading into Week 1. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke to the media today and gave an update on who might be missing the opener vs. the Rams.

As Carroll and the Seahawks expected, safety Jamal Adams has been ruled out for Week 1. He is dealing with a quad injury and the team is not going to rush him back if he’s not ready. Additionally, rookie Devon Witherspoon could miss their first game vs. the Rams. The 22-year-old is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Seattle’s secondary will not be at full strength to start the 2023 season

On August 24th, three-time Pro Bowler Jamal Adams was taken off the PUP list. The 27-year-old played only one game for the Seahawks in 2022. He stored a quad tendon in the 2022 season opener for Seattle. Their hope was that he would be ready for Week 1. However, head coach Pete Carroll told the media today that he won’t be available Week 1.

Adams has only been able to take part in walk-throughs since being taken on the PUP. The one-time All-Pro has yet to practice fully. Last week, Carroll told the media that Adams would be back this week. Sadly, that’s not the case. This offseason, the Seahawks were aware that they needed some reinforcements in the secondary.

To add depth at safety on the roster, the Seahawks signed former New York Giant, Julian Love. The 25-year-old played his first four seasons with New York before signing a two-year, $12 million deal with Seattle. Tariq Woolen was a Pro Bowler with the Seahawks last season as a rookie. That didn’t stop them from making the secondary even stronger.

In the 2023 Draft, the Seahawks and the Denver Bronco’s first-round pick. That gave Seattle the fifth-overall pick and they took CB Devon Witherspoon out of Illinois. He was widely regarded as the most polished CB coming out of his draft class. No surprise that he was a Top 5 pick. However, Witherspoon has been dealing with a hamstring injury. Pete Carroll said there’s a legitimate chance that he will miss Week 1 along with Jamal Adams. Not an ideal start to their season.