Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed Barcelona have tabled an initial offer for Bayer Leverkusen center-back Jonathan Tah. The Blaugrana want to sign the 28-year-old as a free agent in the summer of 2025.

Barcelona Ahead of Bayern Munich in the Race for Jonathan Tah

La Liga leaders Barcelona and Bundesliga frontrunners Bayern Munich are both interested in bolstering their backline next summer. Interestingly, both have identified Bayer Leverkusen defender Tah as their No. 1 target.

Joining Bayern Munich would be easier for Tah, as he would not have to go through the pain of getting to grips with a new style of soccer in a foreign league. However, as things stand, Tah is more than likely to take on that challenge, as the Catalan giants are ahead of the Bavarians in the race for his services.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Romano wrote:

“Barça have made their initial proposal to Jonathan Tah for June 2025 as [a] free agent, talks advanced — ahead of Bayern.

“There are details to fix but [a] positive meeting took place between Deco and Pini Zahavi, same agent as Flick.”

Inigo Martinez, 33, has flourished in Flick’s system this season. However, the club is seemingly looking to the future and wants to bring in a younger but experienced replacement. Tah’s composure in possession and ball-playing ability could help him become a key cog in Flick’s system.

Jonathan Tah Has Had a Remarkable Run at Bayer Leverkusen

Tah, who joined Leverkusen from Hamburger SV in the summer of 2015, has been one of the most reliable defenders in the Bundesliga over the last few years. The Germany international is a composed operator, with him rarely losing his cool when he comes under pressure.

Tah was one of Leverkusen’s best players as they went on to win the 2023-24 Bundesliga title without losing a single game. He played 31 games for Xabi Alonso’s side across the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign, scoring four goals and providing one assist. Tah helped Leverkusen keep 13 clean sheets in 31 games.

Since his move from Hamburger, Tah has played 374 games for the club in all competitions. He has scored 15 goals and provided 12 assists.