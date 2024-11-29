Soccer

Report: Barcelona Regular a Major Doubt for Las Palmas Clash

Sushan Chakraborty
Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick

Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez is reportedly a major doubt for the La Liga clash with Las Palmas on Saturday, November 30. Martinez, 33, has been a key cog in Hansi Flick’s system and played in almost every game.

Barcelona to Face Las Palmas without Leader Inigo Martinez

Barcelona have looked like a well-oiled team in La Liga this season, emerging as the division leaders with 34 points in 14 games. The Robert Lewandowski-led attack, which has churned out 42 goals in the Spanish top flight so far, has drawn all the praise, but Barca’s defense has also been pretty solid.

The partnership between young gun Pau Cubarsi and veteran Martinez has worked wonders for the Blaugrana. While Cubarsi impresses with his dynamism and aggression, Martinez has been led the back line with a cool head, earning Flick’s unwavering trust in the process.

In Tuesday’s (November 26) UEFA Champions League clash with French side Brest, Flick fielded his preferred center-back duo Cubarsi and Martinez. They once again produced a strong performance and helped the team come away with a spotless 3-0 victory. Unfortunately, the 33-year-old ended the game with some muscle discomfort.

According to Diario SPORT, Barcelona is monitoring Martinez’s development, but unless something miraculous happens in the next few hours, the Spaniard will not line up alongside Cubarsi for the Las Palmas clash.

In his absence, Flick could turn to Eric Garcia, who has not started for the Catalan giants since the 4-2 defeat to CA Osasuna in the last week of September. Alternatively, 19-year-old Sergi Dominguez, who had a cameo in the 5-2 win over Red Star Belgrade on November 7, could also come back into the fold.

Barca Needs a Commanding Win Over Las Palmas

The Blaugrana secured a statement 4-0 win over Real Madrid on October 26, ending Los Blancos’ unbeaten run in La Liga and opening up a healthy six-point lead at the top of the league standings. The following weekend, the Blaugrana beat local rivals Espanyol 3-1, securing bragging rights across Catalonia.

However, in the last couple of Gameweeks, the leaders have lost their way, first losing 1-0 to Real Sociedad and then drawing 2-2 with Celta Vigo. Real Madrid have benefitted from these setbacks, bringing the gap down to four points while having a game in hand. If Barcelona do not put an end to their winless run and beat Las Palmas this weekend, it will allow Real Madrid to regain control of the league. Considering how well Barca have played under Flick, it would be a crushing blow to their morale.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
