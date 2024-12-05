Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Both English sides are interested in bolstering their midfield ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Barcelona Could Sell Frenkie de Jong

De Jong moved to Barca in the summer of 2019, with the Blaugrana paying a hefty €86 million ($90.5 million) fee for his services. The Dutchman has had his fair share of good moments since the move, but he has not lived up to his lofty price tag. The Blaugrana still sees him as an important player, but will not turn down important money to keep him.

New manager Hansi Flick has used him cautiously this season, giving De Jong enough time to heal his ankle. This has also allowed the German tactician the opportunity to manage the midfield without him, and so far, Barca has not looked worse off. The Catalonian giants are at the top of the La Liga rankings and should comfortably qualify for the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Tottenham Hotspur Could Fight Manchester United for Frenkie de Jong

Premier League giants Manchester United have long been keeping tabs on De Jong. The Red Devils came close to sealing a move for the 27-year-old midfield during Erik ten Hag’s stint at Old Trafford, but the transfer ultimately did not go through. According to Fichajes.net, new Man Utd boss Amorim is also interested in De Jong, meaning there is a chance that they could test Barcelona’s resolve next summer.

Manchester United, however, will not have a clear run at De Jong, as Tottenham Hotspur have also registered their interest in him. Ange Postecoglou’s side has reportedly emerged as the most insistent candidate in recent weeks. According to the aforementioned report, Spurs are looking for a midfielder who can not only dictate the tempo in the middle but also do a bit of damage in the opposition third. De Jong, who has a proven track record of excelling in both departments, has thus emerged as their candidate of choice.

Barcelona are not desperate to sell De Jong next summer, so Spurs can only have their way if they table a big offer. De Jong, meanwhile, could be open to playing in the Premier League, as it will allow him to take on a new challenge at the peak of his powers.

De Jong has played 224 games for Barca in all competitions so far, scoring 18 goals and providing 22 assists. His contract expires on June 30, 2026.