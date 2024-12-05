Soccer

Report: Tottenham Hotspur Joins Manchester United in Race to Sign Barcelona Star

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Barcelona Boss Hansi Flick
Barcelona Boss Hansi Flick

Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Both English sides are interested in bolstering their midfield ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Barcelona Could Sell Frenkie de Jong

De Jong moved to Barca in the summer of 2019, with the Blaugrana paying a hefty €86 million ($90.5 million) fee for his services. The Dutchman has had his fair share of good moments since the move, but he has not lived up to his lofty price tag. The Blaugrana still sees him as an important player, but will not turn down important money to keep him.

New manager Hansi Flick has used him cautiously this season, giving De Jong enough time to heal his ankle. This has also allowed the German tactician the opportunity to manage the midfield without him, and so far, Barca has not looked worse off. The Catalonian giants are at the top of the La Liga rankings and should comfortably qualify for the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Tottenham Hotspur Could Fight Manchester United for Frenkie de Jong

Premier League giants Manchester United have long been keeping tabs on De Jong. The Red Devils came close to sealing a move for the 27-year-old midfield during Erik ten Hag’s stint at Old Trafford, but the transfer ultimately did not go through. According to Fichajes.net, new Man Utd boss Amorim is also interested in De Jong, meaning there is a chance that they could test Barcelona’s resolve next summer.

Manchester United, however, will not have a clear run at De Jong, as Tottenham Hotspur have also registered their interest in him. Ange Postecoglou’s side has reportedly emerged as the most insistent candidate in recent weeks. According to the aforementioned report, Spurs are looking for a midfielder who can not only dictate the tempo in the middle but also do a bit of damage in the opposition third. De Jong, who has a proven track record of excelling in both departments, has thus emerged as their candidate of choice.

Barcelona are not desperate to sell De Jong next summer, so Spurs can only have their way if they table a big offer. De Jong, meanwhile, could be open to playing in the Premier League, as it will allow him to take on a new challenge at the peak of his powers.

De Jong has played 224 games for Barca in all competitions so far, scoring 18 goals and providing 22 assists. His contract expires on June 30, 2026.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Barcelona Boss Hansi Flick
Soccer

LATEST Report: Tottenham Hotspur Joins Manchester United in Race to Sign Barcelona Star

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 05 2024
MLS Commissioner Don Garber
Soccer
Report: Don Garber Extends His Stint as MLS Commissioner
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 05 2024

tHailed as the ‘Don’ of Major League Soccer (MLS), Don Garber, has signed a contract extension, with the league’s Board of Governors electing to keep him until the end of…

Bayer Leverkusen Defender Alejandro Grimaldo
Soccer
Top 5 Defenders With Most Goal Contributions in 2024: Check Where Bayer Leverkusen Man Alejandro Grimaldo Ranks
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 05 2024

Bayer Leverkusen made history at the end of the 2023-24 season, not only by claiming their first Bundesliga title but also by becoming the first-ever team in the German top…

Arsenal Beats Manchester United
Soccer
Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United: Gunners Clinical From Set Pieces, Ruben Amorim Laments Lack of Aggression
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 05 2024
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Report: Real Madrid Interested in Signing Non-Transferable Arsenal Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 04 2024
Mohamed Salah Scores Late Equalizer for Liverpool against Arsenal
Soccer
Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Sheds Light on Mohamed Salah Situation Amid PSG Links
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 04 2024
Premier League Trophy Image
Soccer
Top 5 Premier League Teams That Have Won the Most Points in December
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 04 2024
Arrow to top