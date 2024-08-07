Soccer

5 Players Who Have Scored The Most Goals In Club Soccer In 2024: Real Madrid Newboy Kylian Mbappe Claims Top Spot

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Real Madrid Ace Kylian Mbappe Is The Most Valuable Free Transfer This Summer
Real Madrid Ace Kylian Mbappe Is The Most Valuable Free Transfer This Summer

In less than two weeks, all the top five European leagues — the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, the Bundesliga, and Ligue 1 — will return with another hopeful new season. From newcomers to veterans, every player will look to hit the ground running, either picking up where they left off last season or improving upon their last-term showings.

In this article, we will take a look at a handful of forwards who face the challenge of beginning the 2024-25 season as explosively as they closed 2023-24. Below, we will check out the five players who scored the most goals in club soccer in the first part of 2024. Let’s begin!

#5 Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid): 18 Goals 26

Real Madrid Ace Vinicius Jr Bagged The Joint-Most Assists In UEFA Champions League
Vinicius Jr Has Scored In Two UEFA Champions League Finals

Kicking off the list is Real Madrid left-winger Vinicius Jr., with the jet-heeled Brazilian racking up 18 goals in 26 matches in the first half of 2024. Over the course of the 2023-24 season, the No. 7 scored 24 goals and provided 11 assists in 39 games in all competitions.

Vinicius Jr. was integral to Los Blancos’ La Liga-UEFA Champions League-Supercopa de Espana-winning season. In La Liga, he chipped in 15 goals and six assists in 26 matches. In the UEFA Champions League, he scored six times — including the final — and claimed five assists. Lastly, in the Supercopa de Espana, he scored a sensational hat-trick against Barcelona in the final, taking Real Madrid to a 4-1 win.

#4 Jonathan David (LOSC Lille): 19 Goals

Jonathan David Is One Of The Best Players In Ligue 1
Jonathan David Scored 19 Ligue 1 Goals In 2023-24

One of the most sought-after strikers in the world, Jonathan David scored a whopping 19 goals in 24 matches for LOSC Lille in the first half of 2024. The 24-year-old ended the 2023-24 season with 19 goals and four assists in 34 Ligue 1 matches; three goals and four assists in Coupe de France; three goals in eight UEFA Europa Conference League; and one goal and an assist in Conference League qualifiers.

David’s brilliant performances in Ligue 1 allowed Lille to finish fourth in the rankings. David and Co. are currently competing in the qualifiers to book a place in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League.

#3 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich): 19 Goals

Bayern Munich Ace Harry Kane Could Not Win A Trophy In 2023-24
Bayern Munich Man Harry Kane Won The European Golden Shoe

Joining from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2023, Harry Kane enjoyed a career-best season at Bayern Munich. Throughout the campaign, the England skipper scored 44 goals and claimed 12 assists in 45 games in all competitions. Nineteen of his goals came across 23 matches in the second half of the 2023-23 season.

Courtesy of his 36 Bundesliga goals (72 coefficient points), Kane won the European Golden Shoe. Unfortunately, despite Kane’s unmatched performance in front of goal, Bayern Munich ended the season without any silverware. The Bavarians’ last trophyless season was in 2011-12.

#2 Erling Haaland (Manchester City): 19 Goals

Erling Haaland Scored The Second Highest Goals In First Half Of 2024
Erling Haaland Is One Of The Highest-Paid Players In Europe

Manchester City goalmachine Erling Haaland capped off the 2023-24 season strongly, scoring 19 goals in 23 matches across competitions. Over the course of the campaign, the Norwegian netted 27 goals in 31 Premier League games, winning his second consecutive Golden Boot. He also scored six times in the UEFA Champions League and five times in the FA Cup.

Haaland’s blistering performances helped Manchester City finish two points ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League title race. However, City could not defend their FA Cup and Champions League crowns, losing to Manchester United (final) and Real Madrid (quarter-finals), respectively.

#1 Kylian Mbappe (PSG): 23 Goals

New Real Madrid Signing Kylian Mbappe Finished As The Joint Top Scorer In 2023-24 Champions League Season
Kylian Mbappe Is Real Madrid’s Marquee Signing For 2024-25

Kylian Mbappe enjoyed a blistering ending to the 2023-24 season, scoring a whopping 23 goals in 26 matches for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in all competitions. Throughout the 2023-24 season, Mbappe scored 44 goals and provided 10 assists in 48 matches for the Parisians. He scored 27 times in Ligue, eight times in the UEFA Champions League, once in Trophée des Champions, and eight times in Coupe de France. His goals helped PSG to the Ligue 1 title, Coupe de France, and Trophée des Champions in 2023-24.

Mbappe left PSG at the end of his contract on June 30, joining Real Madrid as a free agent. It will be interesting to see how the 25-year-old fares in his first-ever foray outside of France.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
PSG Manchester United Swap Deal
Soccer

LATEST Report: Manchester United and PSG In Talks Over Blockbuster Swap Deal

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 07 2024
Barcelona Manager Hansi Flick
Soccer
“We’ll be a better team” – Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick Discusses Summer Plans As Dani Olmo Transfer Nears
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 07 2024

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has suggested his club will not go after new midfielders after finalizing Dani Olmo’s transfer from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. Flick believes the Blaugrana has many…

Pep Guardiola And Julian Alvarez At Manchester City
Soccer
Manchester City Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Discusses How Pep Guardiola Could Deal With Julian Alvarez Exit
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 07 2024

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has suggested Manchester City may not go for an out-and-out striker to replace Atletico Madrid-bound Julian Alvarez. The Italian journalist feels Pep Guardiola could opt…

Arsenal Star Emile Smith Rowe
Soccer
Top 5 Sales In Arsenal History: Check Out Where Emile Smith Rowe Ranks
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 07 2024
Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp
Soccer
“It was a difficult decision, but 100% the right one” – Chelsea Star Insists Snubbing Liverpool Was The Right Call For Him
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 06 2024
Liverpool Man Alexander-Arnold
Soccer
“I think it’s all negotiation” – Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Plays Down Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid Rumors
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 06 2024
Chelsea Ace Gallagher
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Conor Gallagher Is Set To Board Flight To Madrid
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 06 2024
Arrow to top