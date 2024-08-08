Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has advised Arsenal to sign Ivan Toney from Brentford, claiming the Englishman could contribute with a staggering “25 goals”. Scholes believes signing a striker who can score 25/30 goals will greatly help the Gunners’ bid to win the 2024-25 Premier League title.

Arsenal Strikers Underperformed Last Season

Mikel Arteta’s side came agonizingly close to winning the Premier League title last season, only losing the race to Manchester City by a mere two points. The likes of Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, and Leandro Trossard all chipped in with important goals and assists. But the two men, who were primarily responsible for sending the ball into the back of the net, failed to deliver.

First-choice striker Gabriel Jesus only scored four times in 27 Premier League matches. His understudy, Eddie Nketiah, meanwhile, bagged five goals in 27 games. Throughout the Premier League campaign, Arsenal scored 91 goals.

Paul Scholes Explains Why Gunners Should Sign Ivan Toney

Manchester United icon Scholes is backing Arsenal to win the Premier League title in the 2024-25 season. However, he has hinted that they may need to look at a new striker to give Manchester City a run for its money.

Speaking on The Overlap podcast, the 11-time Premier League winner said (via HITC):

“It’s hard to say they’ve not got enough because of the amount of goals they scored, and set pieces were a big advantage to them. I think signing a center-forward would help, definitely. I think signing an out-and-out number nine who will guarantee you 25, 30 goals like Manchester City has, I’m pretty sure it’d help.

“It’s just whether those people are out there. Ivan Toney is probably the one who has been mentioned a lot. I think in Arsenal’s team he could score you 25 goals.”

The Gunners reportedly wanted to sign Toney in the January transfer window, but Brentford’s $100 million+ asking price discouraged them from making a move. Luckily, Toney is still on the market and, as per reports, he could cost less than $65 million this summer. If Arsenal manages to offload Nketiah to Marseille, the club should have enough funds available to go after Toney.