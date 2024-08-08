Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Premier League outfit Arsenal are prepared to re-discuss terms with Marseille over the potential transfer for second-choice striker Eddie Nketiah. The Gunners have softened their stance after Nketiah agreed personal terms with the Ligue 1 giants.

Arsenal Need To Bolster Their Attack

Mikel Arteta is determined to take Arsenal to Premier League glory in the 2024-25 season. According to the manager, the squad needs reinforcements to finish ahead of Manchester City and Liverpool in the title race. One of the key areas that needs attention is the attack.

In the 2023-24 Premier League season, Arsenal finished two points behind Manchester City in the title race. Had the North Londoners been a tad more clinical in a game or two, they would have beaten Pep Guardiola and Co. to the punch. Both of their designated strikers, Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, failed to attain consistency. While Jesus scored four goals and provided five assists in 27 appearances, Nketiah netted five times and claimed two assists in 27 games.

According to reports, Arsenal are interested in signing a striker this summer. But before bringing a fresh face, they must get rid of one of the two out-and-out center-forwards in their ranks. By the looks of it, Nketiah could be the one to depart this summer, possibly to Marseille.

Gunners Ready To Renegotiate Terms With Marseille

Arsenal initially rejected Marseille’s €27 million ($29.53 million) offer for Nketiah, holding out hope for a €35 million ($38.28 million) payout. However, with the French side not showing much eagerness, Arteta’s team has agreed to re-negotiate payment terms.

In his Daily Briefing column, Romano revealed:

“A lot continues to be written about the Eddie Nketiah and Marseille situation, so I thought I’d once again clarify my understanding of this saga here.

“From what I know, Arsenal are open to re-discussing terms with Marseille after initially rejecting a €27m bid and asking for €35m, plus a sell-on clause. Now they can be open to discuss and negotiate different structure.”

He concluded by adding:

“The precise asking price is not something clear yet but the two clubs have been in touch again and Arsenal can be open to discuss terms with OM. Nketiah had already agreed on personal terms, so no issue there, and it’s now on the clubs to reach an agreement.”

Nketiah, 25, has played 168 games for Arsenal over the years, scoring 38 times and providing seven assists. His contract expires in June 2027.