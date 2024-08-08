Soccer

Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Gunners Are Ready to Re-negotiate Terms with Marseille Over Eddie Nketiah Transfer

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Arsenal Star Eddie Nketiah
Arsenal Star Eddie Nketiah

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Premier League outfit Arsenal are prepared to re-discuss terms with Marseille over the potential transfer for second-choice striker Eddie Nketiah. The Gunners have softened their stance after Nketiah agreed personal terms with the Ligue 1 giants.

Arsenal Need To Bolster Their Attack

Mikel Arteta is determined to take Arsenal to Premier League glory in the 2024-25 season. According to the manager, the squad needs reinforcements to finish ahead of Manchester City and Liverpool in the title race. One of the key areas that needs attention is the attack.

In the 2023-24 Premier League season, Arsenal finished two points behind Manchester City in the title race. Had the North Londoners been a tad more clinical in a game or two, they would have beaten Pep Guardiola and Co. to the punch. Both of their designated strikers, Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, failed to attain consistency. While Jesus scored four goals and provided five assists in 27 appearances, Nketiah netted five times and claimed two assists in 27 games.

According to reports, Arsenal are interested in signing a striker this summer. But before bringing a fresh face, they must get rid of one of the two out-and-out center-forwards in their ranks. By the looks of it, Nketiah could be the one to depart this summer, possibly to Marseille.

Gunners Ready To Renegotiate Terms With Marseille

Arsenal initially rejected Marseille’s €27 million ($29.53 million) offer for Nketiah, holding out hope for a €35 million ($38.28 million) payout. However, with the French side not showing much eagerness, Arteta’s team has agreed to re-negotiate payment terms.

In his Daily Briefing column, Romano revealed:

A lot continues to be written about the Eddie Nketiah and Marseille situation, so I thought I’d once again clarify my understanding of this saga here.

From what I know, Arsenal are open to re-discussing terms with Marseille after initially rejecting a €27m bid and asking for €35m, plus a sell-on clause. Now they can be open to discuss and negotiate different structure.”

He concluded by adding:

The precise asking price is not something clear yet but the two clubs have been in touch again and Arsenal can be open to discuss terms with OM. Nketiah had already agreed on personal terms, so no issue there, and it’s now on the clubs to reach an agreement.”

Nketiah, 25, has played 168 games for Arsenal over the years, scoring 38 times and providing seven assists. His contract expires in June 2027.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Star Casemiro
Soccer

LATEST “It’s important for the manager” – Mikael Silvestre Insists Manchester United Must Keep Underwhelming Casemiro

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 08 2024
Liverpool Legend Owen
Soccer
“They could actually drop away a little bit” – Liverpool Legend Michael Owen Makes Shock Premier League Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 08 2024

Former Liverpool and Manchester United star Michael Owen has predicted Arsenal will finally win the Premier League title in the 2024-25 season. He also boldly predicted Manchester City would drop…

Real Madrid And Spain Legend Sergio Ramos Is One Of The Most Followed Soccer Players On Instagram
Soccer
“We are proud of you” – Real Madrid Legend Sergio Ramos Defends Spain Women’s Team After Paris Olympics Exit
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 08 2024

Real Madrid icon Sergio Ramos has jumped in the defense of Spain’s women’s soccer team after their elimination from the Paris 2024 Olympics on Wednesday, August 7. Ramos praised La…

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer
“He could score you 25 goals” – Paul Scholes Urges Arsenal To Lap Up Formidable Premier League Striker
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 08 2024
Arsenal Star Eddie Nketiah
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Gunners Are Ready to Re-negotiate Terms with Marseille Over Eddie Nketiah Transfer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 08 2024
New Liverpool Boss Arne Slot
Soccer
Report: La Liga Side Expect Star Player To Green-Light Liverpool Move
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 08 2024
Liverpool Manager Arne Slot
Soccer
“You’ve got to want to have a good start” – Liverpool Legend Steve Nicol Urges Arne Slot To Drop Superstar For Premier League Opener Against Ipswich Town
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 07 2024
Arrow to top