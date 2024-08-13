Soccer

Report: Saudi Pro League Giant Plotting To Sign Arsenal Target

Sushan Chakraborty
Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli is reportedly interested in long-time Arsenal target Ivan Toney. The Saudi side is not only willing to match Brentford’s asking price for Toney but is also ready to give the Englishman a lucrative three-year deal.

Saudi Side Al-Ahli Interested In Signing Ivan Toney

Toney, who most of the 2023-24 season on the sidelines after getting slapped with a ban due to gambling offenses, sees his future up in the air. He is in the final year of his contract at Brentford and the club is looking to cash in this summer. According to reports, Arsenal and Chelsea have been closely monitoring his situation and are contemplating making a move for him in the final weeks of the summer transfer window. However, since neither team has made a move yet, there is room for a third club to crash the scene.

According to CaughtOffside, Saudi outfit Al-Ahli, which signed Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City last summer, is eyeing the opening to lap Toney up from Brentford.

Al-Ahli is reportedly prepared to match Brentford’s £30 million ($38.39 million) asking for the 28-year-old center-forward. The club is also sweetening the pot for the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024) participant, offering him a three-year deal worth a staggering £10 million ($12.80 million) per year. As per Sportrac, Toney currently earns around $1.04 million per year at Brentford.

With over two weeks remaining in the summer transfer window, Toney is expected to draw a few offers from English clubs. It is unclear whether he will turn them down to link up with Mahrez in Saudi Arabia.

Toney Is Not A Priority For Arsenal

Despite extracting only nine goals from its natural strikers Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah in the 2023-24 Premier League season, Arsenal is not showing urgency in Toney’s pursuit. As per CaughtOffside, the Gunners are discouraged by Brentford’s asking price for the striker and have not shown any signs that suggest they consider Toney a priority signing.

After coming second in the last two seasons, Arsenal needs something extra to go the distance. Considering the club has bolstered its defense and already has a strong midfield unit, it will be surprising if the attack does not get a boost this summer.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
