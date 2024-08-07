Soccer

Manchester City Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Discusses How Pep Guardiola Could Deal With Julian Alvarez Exit

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Pep Guardiola And Julian Alvarez At Manchester City
Pep Guardiola And Julian Alvarez At Manchester City

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has suggested Manchester City may not go for an out-and-out striker to replace Atletico Madrid-bound Julian Alvarez. The Italian journalist feels Pep Guardiola could opt to sign a winger and deploy him as a false nine when Erling Haaland is not available for selection.

Julian Alvarez To Be A Record Sale For Manchester City

After weeks of negotiations, Atletico Madrid are tantalizingly close to signing Alvarez from Manchester City. Atleti manager Diego Simeone pushed hard to bring his countryman to the Spanish capital, and the board gave him the financial backing he needed to pull off the potential €95 million ($103.68 million) transfer.

We’ve had significant developments on a few major deals in a crazy domino around Europe and the first of those is the ‘here we go’ for Julian Alvarez to move from Manchester City to Atletico Madrid. It’s a record sale for Man City – a €75m guaranteed fee plus €20m in add-ons,” said Romano in his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside.

So that could be a potential €95m sale for a player Man City signed for just £14m a couple of years ago – an incredible piece of business for the Premier League champions. Of course, it’s also an exciting signing for Atletico Madrid, who are landing a top talent up front, so it’s fantastic for both clubs. It will be completed soon, with Alvarez set to sign a five-year contract. Alvarez has also spoken already with Diego Simeone, who has been really keen to push this move through.”

Fabrizio Romano Says Man City May Not Sign A Like-For-Like Replacement For Alvarez

Replacing the 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning striker will not be straightforward for the reigning English champions. But with Guardiola at the helm, City has the freedom to experiment with players of different profiles.

He added:

Man City will now look at options to replace Alvarez, for sure. It could be a striker, but I would not be surprised if they end up considering also wingers and maybe playing with a false nine when Erling Haaland will not be available. Talks are taking place internally to decide on the next move, so we will have to wait and see the outcome of those discussions.”

Since his move from Riverplate at the start of the 2022-23 season, Alvarez has played 103 games for City in all competitions, scoring 36 times and providing 18 assists. He has helped City to six accolades, including two Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League trophy.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
PSG Manchester United Swap Deal
Soccer

LATEST Report: Manchester United and PSG In Talks Over Blockbuster Swap Deal

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 07 2024
Barcelona Manager Hansi Flick
Soccer
“We’ll be a better team” – Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick Discusses Summer Plans As Dani Olmo Transfer Nears
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 07 2024

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has suggested his club will not go after new midfielders after finalizing Dani Olmo’s transfer from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. Flick believes the Blaugrana has many…

Pep Guardiola And Julian Alvarez At Manchester City
Soccer
Manchester City Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Discusses How Pep Guardiola Could Deal With Julian Alvarez Exit
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 07 2024

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has suggested Manchester City may not go for an out-and-out striker to replace Atletico Madrid-bound Julian Alvarez. The Italian journalist feels Pep Guardiola could opt…

Arsenal Star Emile Smith Rowe
Soccer
Top 5 Sales In Arsenal History: Check Out Where Emile Smith Rowe Ranks
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 07 2024
Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp
Soccer
“It was a difficult decision, but 100% the right one” – Chelsea Star Insists Snubbing Liverpool Was The Right Call For Him
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 06 2024
Liverpool Man Alexander-Arnold
Soccer
“I think it’s all negotiation” – Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Plays Down Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid Rumors
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 06 2024
Chelsea Ace Gallagher
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Conor Gallagher Is Set To Board Flight To Madrid
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 06 2024
Arrow to top