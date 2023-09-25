For their home opener in Week 3, the Packers hosted the Atlanta Falcons. At one point in the game, Green Bay found themselves down 17-0. Momentum flipped for them in the third quarter when Saints’ QB Derek Carr left the game and could not return.

The veteran signal-caller was thought to have suffered a serious injury, but he luckily avoided that. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Carr suffered an AC sprain. If Carr misses a few games for the Saints, they will likely turn to backup QB Jameis Winston. He made three starts for the Saints in 2022.

Jameis Winston is more than capable of keeping the Saints’ offense running smoothly

More: Derek Carr is believed to have suffered an AC sprain, source said. After a multitude of tests, there was no additional damage. When he plays will be determined by the swelling and how he gains mobility. https://t.co/iALy1FIBtr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2023



After nine seasons with the Raiders, Derek Carr signed a three-year contract with the Saints this offseason. He made three starts for the team this season before suffering an injury in the third quarter vs. the Packers. Reports say that Carr is dealing with an AC sprain. New Orleans was lucky to hear that this was not a season-ending injury. Carr is expected to miss some time.

He needs the swelling in his shoulder to go down and must gain back some mobility. While Carr misses time, Jameis Winston will likely get the opportunity to be a starter again. He’s been with the Saints for four seasons, playing in 15 games and making 10 starts. Winston is 6-4 in those games.



Jameis has had limited playing time over the past four seasons with the Saints. However, the 29-year-old will be ready for his chance to lead an offense once again. There’s no real timetable at the moment for when Derek Carr will return. It’s now Winston’s time to shine for New Orleans. Their next four games are @ the Chargers, vs. the Packers, vs. the Patriots, and @ the Bears.