The New Orleans Saints finished in the middle of the pack during the 2022 NFL season. Their 7-10 record was good enough for a third place finish in their division, the first season in the post-Sean Payton era. Andy Dalton was the team’s primary quarterback for much of the season, but Jameis Winston started three games, and Taysom Hill also threw for 240 yards and a touchdown.

Derek Carr Throws Touchdown On First Saints Drive

Touchdown! Carr scores with Kirkwood on his first drive with the #Saints Nice start for Derek and the New Orleans offense.pic.twitter.com/yY5fr1xin6https://t.co/MKKK8XvqZI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 13, 2023



But the team has gone in a different direction when it comes to their signal caller for 2023. Winston is still around and will provide backup quarterback services, but the lead man will be Derek Carr.

Carr had an ugly falling out with the Raiders. After being the team’s QB and face of the franchise since 2014, Carr was benched and eventually sent home toward the end of last season, providing Jarrett Stidham with a couple of spot starts. Carr had stared 91 straight games for Las Vegas before the parting.

The Raiders released Carr back in mid-February, and he didn’t waste a whole lot of time finding a new home. Within the first few hours of free agency, it was announced that the New Orleans Saints had inked Carr to a 4-year deal to be their new QB.

Winston Impresses In Relief

Comeback completed: Jimmy Graham is back to catching passes with the #Saints, this time from Jamies Winston.pic.twitter.com/yniaoKflqy — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 13, 2023

Based on what we saw in the opening moments of the Saints’ first preseason game on Sunday, it looks as though they have made the correct move. After his first pass fell incomplete, Carr hit 6 of his next 7 targets. He orchestrated a nearly-flawless opening drive for New Orleans, completing 70 yards worth of passes, including a four-yard touchdown to cap it off.

Carr was pulled after just the one drive, but the success didn’t stop once Winston was inserted into the action. At the time of writing, Winston himself had just one incompletion, sporting a stat line of 5-for-6 for 68 yards and a touchdown.

It is still very early in the process, and things that are seen in the preseason should always be taken with a grain of salt, especially when trying to draw conclusions or predictions. But the early showings are certainly impressive and perhaps a reason for Saints fans to be excited for the upcoming campaign.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like