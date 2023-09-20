NFL

Saints Depth Chart: Who Steps In For The Suspended Marcus Maye?

Owen Jones
New Orleans Saints starting safety Marcus Maye has been suspended three games due to violating the NFL’s Substances Of Abuse policy. 

 

This is Maye’s second season of his career with the Saints as he has spent most of his career with the New York Jets. Maye was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of the University of Florida. He has been one of the better safeties in the NFL. Maye has given the Saints a really good duo with him and Tyron Mathieu. Over his career Maye has 7 interceptions including one this season already. Maye has been apart of a very talented secondary for the Saints that includes the likes of standout corner Marshon Lattimore.

Who Steps In While Maye Is Suspended?

https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/2/2c/JT_Gray_Picture.jpg
J.T. Gray

The next man up in theis safety room would be J.T. Gray. Gray is not a household name by any means. He came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State. Gray has mostly made a name for himself on special teams, however, where he was an All-Pro in 2019 and 2021. Gray also made his first Pro Bowl for his play on special teams in 2021. The Saints also drafted rookie safety Jordan Howden out of Minnesota. He would be the backup to Gray for the next three games.

The New Orleans Saints are favorites to win the NFC South at +115 according to Louisiana sportsbooks.

The next three games for the New Orleans Saints are not exactly tough games to say the least. The face the Packers this Sunday then home to the Bucs then on the road to face the Patriots. A defensive minded Head Coach in Dennis Allen should be able to work around losing one of their starting safeties for the next three games.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
