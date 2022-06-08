Countries
royal ascot ante post tips 2022

Royal Ascot Ante Post Tips 2022 – Three Each Way Plays from Tipsters

Updated

37 mins ago

on

Royal Ascot ante post tips 2022 include Princess Zoe

There are some value Royal Ascot ante post tips for the 2022 edition of the premier British Flat festival that SportsLens experts just had to share with punters. Check out our tipsters’ top fancies for the royal meeting, which starts on Tuesday, 14 June this year.

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

Patrick KehoeRoyal Ascot Ante Post Tips 2022 – Princess Zoe, Ascot Gold Cup

Last year’s Gold Cup runner-up, Princess Zoe, simply looks overpriced to go one better this time around. She landed the official trial, the Sagaro Stakes, at the course this spring and wants 2m or further these days. Tony Mullins’ charge clearly handles better ground more than she used to as well.

Princess Zoe may be seven, but the mare loves a stamina test and the form of her Sagaro success has been franked by the runner-up, Quickthorn, scoring next time out at Sandown races in the Henry II Stakes. Trueshan commands respect on a softer surface and triple Gold Cup winner Stradivarius can never be discounted either.

Kyprios and Scope, meanwhile, are both progressive four-year-olds, but the 12/1 ante post price about Princess Zoe with Bet365 looks value on her course form and record at 2m plus. It would be no surprise if she at least hit the frame again, so she’s well worth an each way wager.

WesterbergRoyal Ascot Ante Post Tips 2022 – Tenebrism, Commonwealth Cup

It is no disgrace when fancied runners flop in the 1000 or 2000 Guineas at Newmarket races, so Tenebrism could be well worth forgiving her no-show in the fillies’ Classic. Aidan O’Brien won the Commonwealth Cup with her sire, Caravaggio, and is underrated as a trainer of sprinters.

Tenebrism showed phenomenal speed to score on just her second career start in the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes at Headquarters over this trip last autumn. The Guineas was a non-event for her, but there are some parallels between what happened then and with 2019 Commonwealth Cup hero Advertise when he tackled the Rowley Mile.

It doesn’t make sense that Tenebrism, who was beaten the same margin as ante post favourite Perfect Power was in the 2000 Guineas, should be more than twice the price. All Royal Ascot ante post tips on sprints come with risk but there’s surely further improvement in her. That makes the top-price 12/1, again available at Bet365, worth an each way play.

Team ValorRoyal Ascot Ante Post Tips 2022 – La Petite Coco, Hardwicke Stakes

Irish trainer Paddy Twomey is a shrewd operator and plenty saw the massive progress made by La Petite Coco last season. This Team Valor-owned filly, now a four-year-old, was versatile enough to win over various distances between 1m and 1m 4f in a terrific campaign. La Petite Coco has a couple of early-closing entries at the Royal meeting too.

She is as big as 33/1 for the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes, yet needed every yard of the 1m 2f trip and significant weight to get up and beat last year’s winner of that, Love, in the Blandford Stakes at Leopardstown last time out. La Petite Coco is arguably better over a longer distance and would escape a penalty for her previous Group 2 success if aimed at the Hardwicke Stakes.

Powerful global owners Godolphin and Shadwell are likely to have runners prominent in the market on horse racing betting sites here, but it could pay to look beyond big connections. Fanny Logan and Wonderful Tonight socked it to the colts and geldings in this race over the last two years. Granted further improvement, the 14/1 with Bet365 that suggests La Petite Coco could do likewise at an attractive each way price.

