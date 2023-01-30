Rory McIlroy edges out Patrick Reed to win thrilling Dubai Desert Classic

World number one Rory McIlroy enjoyed a winning start to 2023 as he birdied his final two holes to beat archnemesis Patrick Reed by one shot at the Dubai Desert Classic.

McIlroy took a three-shot lead heading into the final round of the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic, looking to open the year as a winner following a historic season on the PGA and DP World Tours in 2022.

Earlier this week, McIlroy and Reed’s pre-tournament spat was broadcast for the world to watch as the American allegedly threw a tee at the Irishman stemming from LIV drama.

Reed approached McIlroy at the driving range and his request for a handshake was refused, with it being later revealed that McIlroy was subpoenaed by Reed’s lawyer on Christmas Eve in a defamation lawsuit.

Inside the first 13 holes, Reed jumped ahead of McIlroy’s three-shot lead with an eagle and five birdies to set up a final round classic between the pair with a fiery history.

The American played in the group ahead of McIlroy and birdied the par-five 18th to mark the clubhouse target at 18 under before the Irishman went one better with a sublime birdie-birdie finish to seal the deal.

Will Rory McIlroy end the drought and win a major in 2023?

Despite being one of the best golfers in the world for over a decade, Rory McIlroy is headed for a nine-year major drought if he can’t find success in the Open, US Open, the Masters or PGA Championship.

According to BetOnline, the 33-year-old is priced at +210 to win a major in 2023 – second-best price behind Jon Rahm at +187 and ahead of Cameron Smith at +333.

The first major of 2023 falls between the 6-9th of April at none other than the Masters, played at Augusta National in Georgia.

