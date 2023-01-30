Golf

Rory McIlroy edges out Patrick Reed to win thrilling Dubai Desert Classic

Author image
Joe Lyons
3 min read
mcilroy 1920 dubai23 fist win 2
World number one Rory McIlroy enjoyed a winning start to 2023 as he birdied his final two holes to beat archnemesis Patrick Reed by one shot at the Dubai Desert Classic.

Rory McIlroy holds off Patrick Reed’s final round charge to secure first win of 2023

McIlroy took a three-shot lead heading into the final round of the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic, looking to open the year as a winner following a historic season on the PGA and DP World Tours in 2022.

Earlier this week, McIlroy and Reed’s pre-tournament spat was broadcast for the world to watch as the American allegedly threw a tee at the Irishman stemming from LIV drama.

Reed approached McIlroy at the driving range and his request for a handshake was refused, with it being later revealed that McIlroy was subpoenaed by Reed’s lawyer on Christmas Eve in a defamation lawsuit.

Inside the first 13 holes, Reed jumped ahead of McIlroy’s three-shot lead with an eagle and five birdies to set up a final round classic between the pair with a fiery history.

The American played in the group ahead of McIlroy and birdied the par-five 18th to mark the clubhouse target at 18 under before the Irishman went one better with a sublime birdie-birdie finish to seal the deal.

Will Rory McIlroy end the drought and win a major in 2023?

Despite being one of the best golfers in the world for over a decade, Rory McIlroy is headed for a nine-year major drought if he can’t find success in the Open, US Open, the Masters or PGA Championship.

According to BetOnline, the 33-year-old is priced at +210 to win a major in 2023 – second-best price behind Jon Rahm at +187 and ahead of Cameron Smith at +333.

The first major of 2023 falls between the 6-9th of April at none other than the Masters, played at Augusta National in Georgia.

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
