Aaron Who? Jordan Love Has Been Impressive This Preseason

It was announced on Tuesday that Baker Mayfield would get the starting nod for the Buccaneers. He takes over for Tom Brady, making the shoes that he has to fill some of the biggest ever. But Jordan Love is enduring the same type of situation in Green Bay as he takes over for franchise legend Aaron Rodgers, who spent the first 18 years of his career with the team.

Jordan Love Impressive In Small Sample Size

Jordan Love this preseason: 🧀 87.1 PFF Grade

🧀 12/18

🧀 130 passing yards

🧀 2 TDs

🧀 124.8 passer rating pic.twitter.com/Af9JFu8cuR — PFF (@PFF) August 22, 2023

His skill set and how he can perform in the NFL are still relative question marks. The Packers made Love a first-round pick back in 2020, and he has seen very limited action since. Playing second on the depth chart behind one of the greatest of all-time, Love has appeared in 10 games over the course of his career, 9 of them coming in relief of Rodgers. He has one start to his name.

The numbers aren’t outstanding. He has completed 50 of 83 passes for 606 yards to go along with 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He’s been sacked 3 times, and throws an interception on 3.6% of is passes. The days of the Packers being a preseason favorite simply due to their quarterback presence are long gone, as they enter the season with +350 odds just to win their division.

Should Packers Fans Have Any Expectations?

There’s a difference in 3 step drops for QB’s It takes time to understand them & get the feel for them—but they matter in a big way Jordan Love has them down right now & it’s allowing flawless operation for the @packers QB and offense so far.@RobDemovsky @GBPdaily @GetUpESPN pic.twitter.com/0jtiar2d7s — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) August 22, 2023

But based on how Jordan Love has performed thus far in the 2023 preseason, there may be some reasons for optimism in Green Bay.

Backup quarterback Sean Clifford has been getting a bulk of the snaps through the Packers’ first two games, but Love has been getting some reps, too. He has thrown a touchdown in each of the two games, and overall is 12-for-18 with 130 passing yards. He has a passer rating of 124.8.

The sample size is small, in similar fashion to his regular season output. And playing against preseason competition is not nearly the same as playing on Sundays in September and beyond. But any signs of positive development are music to the ears of the fans in Green Bay who are so used to having a dominant force under center every week.

Love and the Packers will open the season by visiting the Chicago Bears in Week 1.

