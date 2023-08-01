NFL

“Packers Are A 5-Win Team” Colin Cowherd Calls Out Green Bay, Jordan Love

There may be no team in the NFL that will look more different from last season than the Green Bay Packers. The Buccaneers saw the departure of the greatest quarterback of all time, but they only had him on their roster for 3 seasons. Aaron Rodgers spent the last 18 years in a Packers uniform, and the team is moving on without him for the 2023 season.

Cowherd Says Packers Can Be A 5 Win Team

While Rodgers provided Green Bay with some of the best and most consistent quarterback play we have ever seen, the relationship between the team and player soured over the last few years. One of the sticking points was the team’s decision to use a first round pick on quarterback Jordan Love during the height of Rodgers’ powers, which now becomes the Packers’ new reality and future.

Love’s development has been extremely limited, as is expected when being on the depth chart behind an all-time great. But he’ll take over the storied quarterback position for Green Bay this year, and he’s got some massive shoes to fill. There are plenty of doubters, including Colin Cowherd, who recently went on a rant about his low expectations for Matt LaFluer’s squad.

Love Will Have Big Shoes To Fill

Cowherd begins by outlining the improvements made by the rest of the division, and that it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Packers finish behind the Vikings, Lions, or even the Bears. He then goes on to talk about Jordan Love and that he is a relative question mark, saying that scouts have him ranked as a tier 4 quarterback, one spot ahead of Baker Mayfield.

But Cowherd didn’t stop at 2023 when talking about the Packers’ quarterback situation. He goes in depth in talking about next year’s draft class, saying that Green Bay doesn’t have to be a bottom-3 team in order to grab their next star quarterback. Cowherd seems to be counting out Jordan Love before he is able to become a full-time starter in the league.

The sportsbooks aren’t as low on the Packers, but they aren’t getting much love, either. They are currently listed at +6000 to win the Super Bowl, slightly ahead of the Bears (+6600), and just behind the Saints and Patriots (+5000).

