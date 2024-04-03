Arsenal legend Robert Pires has advised Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe to turn Real Madrid down this summer and join Premier League leaders Liverpool instead.

Kylian Mbappe Is Closing In On Real Madrid Transfer

Arguably the best forward in the world, Mbappe will become a free agent when his PSG deal expires on June 30. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has received multiple renewal offers from the Parisians but turned them all down in favor of a change of scenery.

According to the most reputed sources in the game, Mbappe wants to fulfill his dream of playing for Real Madrid and is mere inches away from signing the contract. The 25-year-old is reportedly not even negotiating with any other club, which shows how serious he is about joining the All-Whites.

Some sources are calling it a done deal, claiming involved parties are only postponing the announcement to ensure there is no conflict of interest if the two teams face each other in the UEFA Champions League final.

Robert Pires Wants PSG Star To Join Liverpool

While Mbappe and Real Madrid prepare to usher in a new era at the renovated Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Pires has asked his countryman to snub the Spaniards in the end.

Speaking to Spanish outlet Diario AS, the 1998 FIFA World Cup winner said he turned Madrid down during his heyday and asked Mbappe to follow suit (via The Daily Mail):

“I’m sorry, Kylian, but you weren’t the first player to say no to Real Madrid.

“I don’t know what decision he will make in the end, but I turned Madrid down because I had two other options. I’m sure that if I didn’t have the opportunity of going to Arsenal or Juventus I would have gone to Real Madrid. That’s for sure.”

Pires then nudged him toward “family club” Liverpool, saying they had a low-pressure environment and level-headed fans.

He added:

“I would like to see him at Liverpool. It’s a great family club.

“There’s a good structure, no pressure, the fans are level-headed, and I think a Salah-Mbappe partnership could be really explosive. I think he is capable of rejecting Real Madrid.”

Mbappe’s mother Fayza Lamari is a Liverpool fan, which adds heft to Pires’ suggestion. However, with the France forward so close to joining the Whites, it is unlikely he will turn his jet toward Merseyside.