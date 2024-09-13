Former Celtic star Chris Sutton has predicted that Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal will play out a highly competitive North London Derby this weekend. The BBC pundit believes Spurs will have the edge this time around, as the Gunners will be without two of their best players, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal Will Be Without Their Best Midfielders For This Season’s First North London Derby

Premier League aspirants will face their first big hurdle of the season when they make the short trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, September 15. Mikel Arteta’s side secured four points from the two Premier League NLDs last season and must have fancied themselves to secure a favorable result this time as well.

Unfortunately, the international break threw a spanner in the works, as their creator-in-chief, Odegaard, picked up an ankle injury while representing Norway. Arsenal was already going in without holding midfielder Rice, as he had picked up a second yellow in Matchday 3’s 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chris Sutton Backs Tottenham Hotspur To Secure Bragging Rights

Previewing the clash between Arsenal and Spurs, Sutton wrote for BBC:

“Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has just signed a new contract, so maybe his mind has been on that new deal and how he can spend it on furnishing his house rather than the north London derby.

“Being serious, though, Rice and Odegaard are such big losses that I can’t help but feel it will have an impact. Arsenal have got quality players like Jorginho and Thomas Partey to come into their midfield, but they are missing two of their best players.”

Sutton continued:

“The Gunners will get chances in this game and I expect them to score – they won this fixture 3-2 last season and drew 2-2 at the Emirates, and I am expecting more of the same.

“This time, however, I am going to back Spurs. I know everyone who is reading this will probably go for a draw but I am not going to do that. Instead, I am going to stick my long neck out and say ‘Angeball’ will come out on top.”

He concluded by adding:

“Spurs have dominated games and created chances this season, but they just need someone to stick the ball in the back of the net and I have a feeling that will happen for them here. If I am right, then we may as well hand the title to Manchester City.”

Sutton’s prediction: 3-2

Amassing seven points from three games, Arsenal is sitting in fourth place in the Premier League rankings, two points behind league leaders Manchester City. Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, is in 10th place with four points from three games.