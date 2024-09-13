Soccer

“Rice and Odegaard are such big losses” – Chris Sutton Predicts The Result Of The North London Derby Between Tottenham Hotspur And Arsenal

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Tottenham Vs Arsenal Chris Sutton
Tottenham Vs Arsenal Chris Sutton

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton has predicted that Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal will play out a highly competitive North London Derby this weekend. The BBC pundit believes Spurs will have the edge this time around, as the Gunners will be without two of their best players, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal Will Be Without Their Best Midfielders For This Season’s First North London Derby

Premier League aspirants will face their first big hurdle of the season when they make the short trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, September 15. Mikel Arteta’s side secured four points from the two Premier League NLDs last season and must have fancied themselves to secure a favorable result this time as well.

Unfortunately, the international break threw a spanner in the works, as their creator-in-chief, Odegaard, picked up an ankle injury while representing Norway. Arsenal was already going in without holding midfielder Rice, as he had picked up a second yellow in Matchday 3’s 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chris Sutton Backs Tottenham Hotspur To Secure Bragging Rights

Previewing the clash between Arsenal and Spurs, Sutton wrote for BBC:

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has just signed a new contract, so maybe his mind has been on that new deal and how he can spend it on furnishing his house rather than the north London derby.

Being serious, though, Rice and Odegaard are such big losses that I can’t help but feel it will have an impact. Arsenal have got quality players like Jorginho and Thomas Partey to come into their midfield, but they are missing two of their best players.

Sutton continued:

The Gunners will get chances in this game and I expect them to score – they won this fixture 3-2 last season and drew 2-2 at the Emirates, and I am expecting more of the same.

This time, however, I am going to back Spurs. I know everyone who is reading this will probably go for a draw but I am not going to do that. Instead, I am going to stick my long neck out and say ‘Angeball’ will come out on top.”

He concluded by adding:

Spurs have dominated games and created chances this season, but they just need someone to stick the ball in the back of the net and I have a feeling that will happen for them here. If I am right, then we may as well hand the title to Manchester City.

Sutton’s prediction: 3-2

Amassing seven points from three games, Arsenal is sitting in fourth place in the Premier League rankings, two points behind league leaders Manchester City. Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, is in 10th place with four points from three games.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Mbappe and Vinicius Real Madrid
Soccer

LATEST “They seem very well to me, and happy” – Carlo Ancelotti Insists Real Madrid Duo Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappe Are Unaffected By Criticism

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 13 2024
Tottenham vs Arsenal Preview
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal: Where To Watch North London Derby, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 13 2024

Local rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal will renew hostilities when they meet in the first North London Derby of the 2024-25 Premier League season this weekend. Continue reading to get…

Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag
Soccer
“It is going to be difficult” – Chris Sutton Predicts Southampton vs Manchester United Scoreline Amid Erik ten Hag Sacking Suggestions
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 13 2024

Former Chelsea man Chris Sutton has predicted Manchester United will secure a much-needed victory over struggling Southampton in the Premier League this weekend. A win away at Southampton would offer…

Tottenham Vs Arsenal Chris Sutton
Soccer
“Rice and Odegaard are such big losses” – Chris Sutton Predicts The Result Of The North London Derby Between Tottenham Hotspur And Arsenal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 13 2024
Viktor Gyokeres Was Linked With Arsenal
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Explains Why Gunners Did Not Sign Viktor Gyokeres This Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 13 2024
New Liverpool Boss Arne Slot
Soccer
Report: Liverpool Intensifies Interest In Signing Bundesliga Superstar
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 12 2024
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looking on
Soccer
“If they get anything less, then you start to worry” – Paul Merson Claims The Next Two Games Are Make Or Break For Arsenal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 12 2024
Arrow to top