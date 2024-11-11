European champions Real Madrid are reportedly not entertaining the idea of bringing back free agent Sergio Ramos despite losing two more defenders to injuries. Fans and pundits, including Madrid legend Guti, have been advocating for the return of Ramos, as he would be able to join the club even before the January transfer window.

Real Madrid Urged to Bring Back Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid, who are eyeing their first-ever Treble this season, lost right-back Dani Carvajal to an ACL tear last month. Lucas Vazquez stepped in Carvajal’s absence, doing a decent job of manning the right flank. In the 4-0 win over CA Osasuna on Saturday (November 9), Vazquez picked up an issue on his left adductor, which is likely to keep him out for around three weeks. Center-back Eder Militao also suffered an injury, which after further investigation, turned out to be another ACL tear, thus ending his season.

With David Alaba still recovering from his ACL tear from last season, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti only has four senior-team defenders to choose from — Antonio Rudiger, Jesus Vallejo, Ferland Mendy, and Fran Garcia. Unfortunately for Ancelotti, none of the four has the experience of playing as a right-back.

Ex-Madrid star Guti believes the club should bring Ramos — who can play both as a right-back and a center-back — back to the club to cope with the injury crisis.

In a recent interview, the Spaniard said (via The Week):

“Sergio Ramos is without a team. Right back and center-back, at zero cost… If you want to go to the market and sign a center-back for the next ten years, paying a lot of money, fine. But to end up bringing in a patch, someone who you don’t know how he’s going to turn out, I prefer Sergio Ramos. A man who has been in the house, who was active last year, who continues to take care of himself, and who can complete these six months.”

Two Key Reasons Why Sergio Ramos’ Returns Is Almost Impossible

Ramos’ move seems logical on paper, but Real Madrid is reportedly unwilling to entertain the prospect of re-signing the former captain. According to Spanish outlet Diario AS, Ramos does not have a warm relationship with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Since Perez personally green-lights every move for the senior team, it is highly unlikely that he will turn to a player with whom he does not have share a good relationship.

Additionally, the higher-ups believe that since the 38-year-old is past his prime, he will not be able to meet the club’s expectations. They think the Sergio Ramos chapter is closed.

Ramos has been without a club since July 1, but he has yet to call time on his career. The 2010 FIFA World Cup winner reportedly wants to finish his career in Europe and is waiting for an offer from a prominent European outfit.