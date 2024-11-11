Soccer

Report: Real Madrid Will Not Bring Back Free Agent Sergio Ramos Despite Lacking Defensive Cover

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Real Madrid Legend Sergio Ramos Is A Free Agent
Real Madrid Legend Sergio Ramos Is A Free Agent

European champions Real Madrid are reportedly not entertaining the idea of bringing back free agent Sergio Ramos despite losing two more defenders to injuries. Fans and pundits, including Madrid legend Guti, have been advocating for the return of Ramos, as he would be able to join the club even before the January transfer window.

Real Madrid Urged to Bring Back Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid, who are eyeing their first-ever Treble this season, lost right-back Dani Carvajal to an ACL tear last month. Lucas Vazquez stepped in Carvajal’s absence, doing a decent job of manning the right flank. In the 4-0 win over CA Osasuna on Saturday (November 9), Vazquez picked up an issue on his left adductor, which is likely to keep him out for around three weeks. Center-back Eder Militao also suffered an injury, which after further investigation, turned out to be another ACL tear, thus ending his season.

With David Alaba still recovering from his ACL tear from last season, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti only has four senior-team defenders to choose from — Antonio Rudiger, Jesus Vallejo, Ferland Mendy, and Fran Garcia. Unfortunately for Ancelotti, none of the four has the experience of playing as a right-back.

Ex-Madrid star Guti believes the club should bring Ramos — who can play both as a right-back and a center-back — back to the club to cope with the injury crisis.

In a recent interview, the Spaniard said (via The Week):

Sergio Ramos is without a team. Right back and center-back, at zero cost… If you want to go to the market and sign a center-back for the next ten years, paying a lot of money, fine. But to end up bringing in a patch, someone who you don’t know how he’s going to turn out, I prefer Sergio Ramos. A man who has been in the house, who was active last year, who continues to take care of himself, and who can complete these six months.

Two Key Reasons Why Sergio Ramos’ Returns Is Almost Impossible

Ramos’ move seems logical on paper, but Real Madrid is reportedly unwilling to entertain the prospect of re-signing the former captain. According to Spanish outlet Diario AS, Ramos does not have a warm relationship with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Since Perez personally green-lights every move for the senior team, it is highly unlikely that he will turn to a player with whom he does not have share a good relationship.

Additionally, the higher-ups believe that since the 38-year-old is past his prime, he will not be able to meet the club’s expectations. They think the Sergio Ramos chapter is closed.

Ramos has been without a club since July 1, but he has yet to call time on his career. The 2010 FIFA World Cup winner reportedly wants to finish his career in Europe and is waiting for an offer from a prominent European outfit.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Liverpool Star Virgil Van Dijk Was Not Nominated For 2024 Ballon d'Or
Soccer

LATEST Report: Liverpool Wants to Sign 22-Year-Old Defender Regardless of Virgil van Dijk’s Future

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 11 2024
Nistelrooy Enjoyes Dream Manchester United Start
Soccer
“He Did It Well” – Bruno Fernandes Reveals How Manchester United Interim Manager Ruud van Nistelrooy Approached Training After Erik ten Hag’s Sack
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 11 2024

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has said Ruud van Nistelrooy brought joy back to training sessions during his time as interim manager. The Portuguese playmaker said the light-hearted training sessions…

Chelsea Coach Graham Potter
Soccer
“There Was a Real Dislike” – Graham Potter Says Chelsea Star Faced Hostility When He Was Starting Out
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 11 2024

Former Chelsea manager Graham Potter has said Marc Cucurella had to endure a lot of hostility when he was just starting out at the club. Cucurella has since turned things…

Real Madrid Legend Sergio Ramos Is A Free Agent
Soccer
Report: Real Madrid Will Not Bring Back Free Agent Sergio Ramos Despite Lacking Defensive Cover
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 11 2024
Chelsea Draws with Arsenal
Soccer
Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal: The Gunners Lose Further Ground in Title Race
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 11 2024
Chelsea vs Arsenal
Soccer
Chelsea vs Arsenal: Where to Watch in US, Preview, and Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 08 2024
New Liverpool Boss Arne Slot
Soccer
Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Says Club Does Not Want to Cash In on Would-Be Free Agent in January
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 08 2024
Arrow to top