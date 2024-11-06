Soccer

“We Aren’t Doing Well” – Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti Says He Is Worried After Suffering Heavy Defeat to AC Milan

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has said he is worried about his team’s performance after they succumbed to another heavy defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. The Italian, however, remains optimistic about bouncing back and insists all members of the dressing room are pulling in the same direction.

Real Madrid Extends Poor Run With AC Milan Defeat

On October 26, Real Madrid suffered a demoralizing 4-0 defeat to Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Hansi Flick’s side ran circles around the hosts in Madrid and could have easily added a few more goals had they been a tad more clinical. After the El Clasico humiliation, the team vowed to improve, bringing the team back to where they belong.

They faced AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (November 5), playing their first game since the defeat against Barcelona. Once again, the All-Whites failed to impress, slumping to a disappointing 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu. The win has left the 15-time winners in 17th place in the Champions League standings with nine more matches still to play on Matchday 4.

Carlo Ancelotti Worried About His Team

Speaking to Movistar after the defeat to Milan, Ancelotti said:

There’ll be a lot of criticism, about our attitude, training… What critics think, we have to accept. We aren’t doing well. We want to do better. Like this, it’s hard to get to the end of the season. Each year, there are difficult moments where you have to struggle, fight, and think. What isn’t normal is that this team had a good run, and has fallen very fast. That’s part of football. When you think everything is perfect you fall, but the good thing about football is that you can react.

Real Madrid has conceded 17 goals in 16 games in all competitions, and the Italian said he was worried about the lack of solidity.

He added:

We had a lot of chances. The problem for me isn’t that. Probably we lacked being clinical, but the main problem we have to fix is how easily our opponents are creating opportunities. We should be worried because the team isn’t playing well. We have to be more solid, more compact. We’ve conceded a lot of goals.

The reality is what you see on the pitch, which is that we’re missing something. Worry in these moments is normal. It will be a long night, but that’s what we have to do, think, all of us, about improving things. When you aren’t solid, you have to be more organized. You can’t say my players are lazy, but right now we aren’t able to work together effectively.

Real Madrid will return to action with a clash against La Liga rivals CA Osasuna on November 9.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
