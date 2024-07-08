Soccer

Report: Real Madrid May Not Have To Wait Until 2025 To Sign Long-Term Target

Sushan Chakraborty
Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti

La Liga giants Real Madrid have long been keeping tabs on Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, with reports suggesting the player could move to Spain at the end of his Bayern Munich contract in June 2025. Kicker reporter Georg Holzner, however, believes the move is likely to happen this summer itself.

Arguably the best attacking left-back in the world, Davies, has long been on Real Madrid’s radar. But since he has yet to sever ties with Bayern Munich, Los Blancos have not yet tabled an official offer for the Canadian. Additionally, Davies has also been negotiating a deal with the Bavarians, and Madrid are waiting to see how it pans out.

According to some reports, Real Madrid are prepared to pay €30-35 million ($32.51-$37.93 million) for Davies. But are also prepared to wait until next summer to sign him as a free agent after he becomes a free agent.

Bayern Munich Could Have To Sell Alphonso Davies To Real Madrid For Cheap

Until recently, Bayern Munich refused to entertain any offer under €50 million ($54.81 million) for the 23-year-old. However, as per Holzner, they could have to sell him for a significantly reduced fee due to recent developments.

As per the reporter, Davies is no longer interested in staying put in Bavaria. So, if Bayern do not sell him this summer, they run the risk of losing him for free in the summer of 2025. It also forces the German’s hands in terms of the transfer fee. Since they must cash in on the full-back this summer itself, they can no longer hold on to the €50 million ($54.81 million) demand. They must reduce their asking price significantly to get the player off their payroll.

Real Madrid will reportedly be the first team lining up to take Davies. The Merengues have had a verbal agreement with Davies since March. Now, if Bayern Munich agree to accept around €30-35 million ($32.51-$37.93 million) for their player, they will happily table an official bid for the Canada international.

Davies’ recruitment will put Real Madrid’s current first-choice left-back Ferland Mendy under a lot of stress. He is reportedly negotiating a contract extension with Los Blancos, but the news of Davies’ arrival could compel him to reconsider.

