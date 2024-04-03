Premier League giants Liverpool are reportedly not contemplating bringing on Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi as Jurgen Klopp’s successor this summer.

After Xabi Alonso, Roberto De Zerbi Ruled Out Of Liverpool Managerial Race

Since Klopp announced he will step down as manager at the end of the 2023-24 season, Liverpool have been linked with many top managers. Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, who enjoyed five excellent years at Anfield between 2004 and 2009, emerged as a top candidate. However, the most reputed sources in soccer quickly shot down the rumors, claiming the Spaniard would stay put at Leverkusen, at least for the 2024-25 season. Alonso is currently overseeing a historic campaign for the German side and is three wins away from taking them to their first Bundesliga title.

With Alonso out of the running, Brighton manager De Zerbi appeared as a priority target. The rumors were further fueled by his reluctance to commit to the Seagulls for the foreseeable future. Sky Sports, however, does not think the Italian manager is a front-runner in the race for the Liverpool job, claiming the Anfield outfit are more interested in two other candidates — Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim and Inter Milan’s Simone Inzaghi.

Ruben Amorim & Simone Inzaghi Have Done An Excellent Job This Season

Amorim, who has been in charge of Sporting since March 2020, is one of the most sought-after managers in Europe. The 39-year-old has a knack for playing eye-catching soccer, which has helped him win plaudits across the world. Under Amorim, Sporting claimed the Primeira Liga title in the 2020-21 season, and they are inching close to another title win this season. Amorim’s side are currently sitting at the top of the league standings, a point clear of second-placed Benfica.

Liverpool’s second preferred candidate, Inzaghi has also done a superb job this season. Unlike Amorim, Inzaghi does not put special emphasis on attractive gameplay. He is more about efficiency, which can be a boon in a division as competitive as the Premier League. Under Inzaghi’s keen eyes, Inter Milan has climbed to the top of the Serie A rankings this season and have a massive 14-point lead over second-placed AC Milan.

According to Sky Sports (via CaughtOffside), Amorim is currently leading the Liverpool managerial race, but the club have yet to finalize their decision.