Soccer

Report: Carlo Ancelotti Fed Up With Real Madrid Star’s Performance, Club Could Sell Him Next Summer

Sushan Chakraborty
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was reportedly disappointed with Aurelien Tchouameni’s performance in the Copa del Rey defeat against Atletico Madrid on Thursday (January 18). It is believed that Los Blancos could offload the player if a mega offer arrives in the summer transfer window.

Ancelotti Fed Up With Tchouameni, Premier League Clubs Monitoring The Situation

Real Madrid splurged a whopping €80 million ($87.04 million) to sign Tchouameni from AS Monaco in the summer of 2022. The France international, who was signed as a successor to Brazilian powerhouse Casemiro, failed to impress in his debut season. Although his passing was decent, he did not offer the explosiveness that Casemiro brought to the table. He ended the 2022-23 season with four assists in 50 matches in all competitions.

His progress has been hindered by injuries this season. The former Monaco man has still had his moments, but they have been few and far between.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Real Madrid are not satisfied with his performances and believe he has not justified his lofty price tag. Madrid boss Ancelotti also reportedly ran out of patience after he failed to do anything of note in Thursday night’s Copa del Rey defeat at Atletico Madrid.

Los Merengues are now reportedly open to selling Tchouameni in the summer transfer window, granted he attracts a lucrative offer. Premier League clubs are monitoring the developments in the Spanish capital and could dig into their coffers to get the 23-year-old. Before Real Madrid prized him away, Liverpool were reportedly tracking the Frenchman. It will be interesting to see if they reignite their interest this summer.

Tchouameni Had a Night To Forget Against Atletico Madrid

Defending champions Real Madrid suffered a 4-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid at the Civitas Metropolitano Stadium. The Supercopa de Espana champions held Los Rojiblancos to a 2-2 draw until the end of regulation time. But Diego Simeone’s side’s fresher legs ultimately proved decisive in extra time, as they added two more goals to their tally to progress to the quarter-finals.

Tchouameni came off the bench for Fede Valverde in the 73rd minute but had very little impact. He lacked drive as well as precision and watched the game pass him by. He failed to create any chances, picked up a yellow card, and had only one interception. Overall, it was a bad day at the office for the defensive midfielder.

