Report: Barcelona Must Wait Until Last Week To Sign Juventus’ Federico Chiesa

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
3 min read
Barcelona Target Federico Chiesa Transfer

Barcelona will reportedly have to wait until the final week of the 2024-25 summer transfer window to sign Federico Chiesa from Juventus. The Blaugrana is currently negotiating with the Old Lady to reach an agreement for the out-of-favor left-winger.

Federico Chiesa Is Not A Part Of Juventus’ Future

Until Thiago Motta came on as manager earlier this summer, Chiesa was seen as an integral part of Juventus. Since his switch from Fiorentina in 2020 — initially on loan — Chiesa has delivered numerous match-winning performances, bagging crucial goals and assists. He has had a tough time keeping himself fit, but no one expected one of Italy’s most promising players to lose his place in Turin, at least not in his mid-20s.

According to reports, Chiesa initially did not want to move, which compelled the club to take some bold steps. The Old Lady banned Chiesa from first-team training, forcing him to train separately. Additionally, Motta did not pick the 26-year-old in Juve’s Serie A opener against Como, reiterating his plans to continue without him.

Speaking about Chiesa’s situation, ahead of the match against Como, Motta said (via Football-Italia):

I spoke with him internally. This proves my respect for all my players. I want to transmit transparency and clarity to my players. Nothing has changed [Juventus wants Chiesa out].

Barcelona Cannot Complete Chiesa Transfer Yet

Although Chiesa has become surplus to requirements at Juventus, he remains a hot property in the transfer market, with teams lining up to prize him away from Italy. According to Cadena SER, Barcelona is currently leading the race for the 2020 European Championship winner. The Catalans have already agreed terms with Chiesa and are now negotiating with Juventus over the transfer fee.

As per the aforementioned report, Juventus wants €20 million ($22.3 million) for Chiesa while Barcelona is not willing to go over €15 million ($16.72 million) for him. Even if the two clubs agree on a fee in the coming days, the deal will reportedly not go through before the final days of the summer transfer window. This is due to doubts about Barcelona’s ability to register him.

Barcelona has yet to register their summer signing Dani Olmo due to salary limit restrictions. The Camp Nou outfit can only do so after Ilkay Gundogan’s free transfer to Manchester City goes through. The club needs to get more players off their payroll or bring in additional funds from sponsorships to register any new signings.

