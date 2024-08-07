Soccer

“We’ll be a better team” – Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick Discusses Summer Plans As Dani Olmo Transfer Nears

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Barcelona Manager Hansi Flick
Barcelona Manager Hansi Flick

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has suggested his club will not go after new midfielders after finalizing Dani Olmo’s transfer from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. Flick believes the Blaugrana has many talented midfielders on the treatment table and their return would greatly bolster the team.

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona has reached verbal agreement over the transfer of RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Olmo. The EURO 2024 star wants to play for Barca, however, the Catalan giants could find it difficult to meet Leipizig’s guaranteed fee demands for the 26-year-old.

Shedding light on the transfer saga, Romano revealed on X (formerly Twitter) on August 6:

Dani Olmo to Barça, here we go! Verbal agreement in place after key mission in Leipzig for Barça director Deco.

€55m guaranteed package plus €7m in add-ons, main part difficult to reach. Olmo agreed on a six-year deal valid until June 2030 and he wanted Barça move.

Dani Olmo Could Be Barcelona’s Final Midfield Addition For The Summer

With Olmo’s transfer on the cards, Barcelona appears stacked in midfield. When asked if the club will look to strengthen its midfield further, Flick said (via Forbes):

We have several injured midfielders with great quality. When they come back we’ll be a better team and I think I’ve got enough players there.”

Barcelona midfielders Gavi and Frenkie de Jong are currently recovering from Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) and ankle injuries, respectively. Pedri, who suffered a knee injury against Germany in the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-finals, has recently returned to training. He is racing against time to be fit for Barcelona’s La Liga opener against Valencia on August 17.

Hansi Flick Delighted To Coach Barca

After a trophyless 2023-24 season under Xavi, Barcelona is looking to get its mojo back under former Bayern boss Flick. And judging by pre-season results, the club seems to be on the right track.

On their pre-season tour in the United States, Barcelona beat Manchester City and Real Madrid in consecutive fixtures before suffering a defeat to AC Milan on penalties. Reviewing the pre-season tournament in the States, Flick said the tour “had been very positive”.

We had a lot of young players, their quality is huge. Some players have improved these days. They are adapting to what we want to see. I know how this works. I will give my team everything I have inside,” he added

Barca is an incredible club and I enjoy every second working here. The reception they have given us is incredible, but I also know that if things go in another direction. That’s our job. We are positive and we are working on our ideas. We want the team to play from the first to the last second of the game and we are on the right track.

Before getting down to business, Barcelona will play one last friendly for the Joan Gamper Trophy. This year, they will lock horns with AS Monaco for the friendly silverware on Monday night (August 12).

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
Sushan Chakraborty

"We'll be a better team" – Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick Discusses Summer Plans As Dani Olmo Transfer Nears
