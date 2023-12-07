Soccer

Report: Barcelona Attacker Considering Leaving Camp Nou Due To A Lack Of Minutes

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Barcelona Manager Xavi
Barcelona Manager Xavi

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres is reportedly considering his future at the club due to a lack of minutes in the 2023-24 season.

Minutes Have Been Hard To Come By For Ferran Torres

Barcelona signed Torres for a handsome €55 million ($59.24 million) fee in January 2022. He scored four goals and claimed four assists in 18 La Liga matches in his debut season, which helped him earn him a permanent place in Xavi’s XI. Last season, the Spaniard scored four times and provided two assists as the Blaugrana won the La Liga title.

Torres was expected to retain his place in the starting XI this season. However, with Joao Felix and Raphinha ruling the wide areas and Robert Lewandowski operating as the team’s go-to center-forward, Torres has not had as many minutes as he might have expected.

He has played only 638 minutes of soccer across 14 La Liga matches. Out of the 14 games, he has only started seven and played the whole 90 minutes in two. Across all competitions, he has started nine games and came off the bench 10 times, playing less than half of Barca’s total minutes this season.

The situation could become more complicated in January with the addition of Brazilian center-forward Vitor Roque. The Brazilian teenager agreed a deal with the club in the summer transfer window and will join his new club when the winter transfer window opens in January.

Torres Growing Frustrated With Lack Of Opportunities At Barcelona

According to Spanish outlet Diario AS, the lack of minutes has started to frustrate Torres, with him now prepared to consider an exit from the Catalan club in 2024. The report also claims that Xavi does not have a relationship with Torres’ agent, which could contribute to his premature departure.

Barcelona could theoretically be open to the sale, as it would allow them to reduce their wage bill and fill up their coffers. Sure, they are unlikely to recover the entire €55 million ($59.24 million) they invested in Torres, but they should be able to salvage a big chunk of it.

Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in Torres, while Tottenham Hotspur might also be in the market for a versatile attacker. Considering he has three-and-a-half years remaining on his Barca deal, a loan move with a mandatory purchase clause could appear lucrative for both Barca and potential suitors.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
